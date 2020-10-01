Charters of Freedom framework rising in Yowell Meadow Park

“It feels great to see this project come to fruition five years after it was first proposed by SAR member Lon Lacey and two years after the Charters of Freedom addition was first proposed,” Price said. “A lot of folks in this community and elsewhere have pulled together to make this happen and it will be a stupendous addition to the park. This memorial will be an important educational resource on the role local people played in the independence of the United States and the founding documents their efforts made possible.”

Charters of Freedom spokesman Mike Unruh was in town this week overseeing the progress with Price and Jameson. He noted the high level of volunteers and community support that made the project happen during the pandemic. Whereas the organization typically uses a general contractor to build the display, COVID-19 changed that plan.

“This project became a very special build because we could not get contractors to do it—so the volunteers really stepped up,” Unruh said, mentioning assistance from local carpenter Mark Poplawski, who built the framework in his shop and transported it to the park. Price’s wife, Felecia Chavez, has also provided support for the project.