Charters of Freedom framework rising in Yowell Meadow Park

The framework that will hold copies of America’s founding documents is now taking shape in Yowell Meadow Park.
The “Charters of Freedom” display in Culpeper of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence will be the first of its kind in Virginia. The North Carolina-based nonprofit that erects the patriotic exhibits has so far established 31 Charters of Freedom in seven other states.
Culpeper will be the 32nd.
Just beyond the bridge over Mountain Run, the concrete was poured earlier this week and the wooden framework built that will support the replica documents. Culpeper Town Councilman Keith Price has spearheaded the project along with Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Besides planning the project, both men were on site this week doing the physical labor.
A complimentary monument to the original Culpeper Minutemen who marched from Yowell Meadow to fight the British in the American Revolution is going in next to the Charters. Both will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The ceremony will include a fly-over by the Capital Wing Commemorative Air Force, the singing of the National Anthem by Deputy Melvin White and remarks by dignitaries.
“It feels great to see this project come to fruition five years after it was first proposed by SAR member Lon Lacey and two years after the Charters of Freedom addition was first proposed,” Price said. “A lot of folks in this community and elsewhere have pulled together to make this happen and it will be a stupendous addition to the park. This memorial will be an important educational resource on the role local people played in the independence of the United States and the founding documents their efforts made possible.”
Charters of Freedom spokesman Mike Unruh was in town this week overseeing the progress with Price and Jameson. He noted the high level of volunteers and community support that made the project happen during the pandemic. Whereas the organization typically uses a general contractor to build the display, COVID-19 changed that plan.
Support Local Journalism
“This project became a very special build because we could not get contractors to do it—so the volunteers really stepped up,” Unruh said, mentioning assistance from local carpenter Mark Poplawski, who built the framework in his shop and transported it to the park. Price’s wife, Felecia Chavez, has also provided support for the project.
Builder’s First Source donated the lumber and Allied Concrete gave a discount on the concrete and bricks that will finish the display. Town public works used a contractor to pour the concrete and local crews will complete site work, including the path around it.
Virginia Mist Granite in Rapidan donated the stone for the Minutemen monument as well as granite for the tops of the document chambers. The Culpeper Charters of Freedom will be the first in the country with a granite top.
The organization will provide the etched, bronze documents and shatterproof glass that will protect them. The replica documents are manufactured in the Carolinas, Unruh said.
He said Culpeper is the perfect place for the state’s first Charters of Freedom display due to its history dating back to colonial times.
The project has sparked interest in surrounding communities as well. The James Madison Museum in the town of Orange wants one, Unruh said.
Asked about establishing the display in this moment in history, Unruh said it’s a prime time. America’s Founding Fathers knew they were not perfect, he said. That’s why the Constitution allowed for amendments.
“They made these documents flexible and able to grow with the country and our changing times,” Unruh said. “They left room in there for everyone.”
Freedom for African Americans, for example and voting rights for women were eventually added, he said.
In this current turbulent time for the U.S., Councilman Price said, it is important to have the reminder of how the nation began and display the documents which established our system of government.
“Not much else unites Americans these days, but we should all be able to get behind the story of our founding,” he said.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!