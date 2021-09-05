Chatham Bridge work nearing completion

FOLKS, can you see the light at the end of the bridge?

Did you ever think we’d reach the final stretch?

The calendar has flipped to September, which should be the last month since June 2020 with no traffic crossing the Chatham Bridge.

Alas, work continues, and one facet of the project will close one side of River Road, starting at noon on Tuesday and lasting several days.

Crews will be milling and paving the eastbound lane of River Road from Gordon Street, near the Falmouth Bridge, to the intersection at State Route 3, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Darragh Frye said in a news release.

The lane closure is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and reopen by 5 p.m., a schedule that will continue until the work is completed. The other lane will remain open while the work is being done.

Also, Frye noted a change coming to the River Road intersection when the bridge is open again.

Traffic using River Road, a popular rush-hour cut-through, will no longer be allowed to turn left onto Route 3. Also, eastbound Route 3 traffic will no longer be allowed to turn left onto River Road.