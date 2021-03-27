Chatham Challenge aims to draw folks outdoors, celebrate a landmark

For 22 years in the Marines and for years since as a contractor, Fredericksburg’s Kevin Brown has worked magic with logistics.
On active duty in the Corps, the Illinois native moved people and things all over the world, shifting airplanes, trucks and ships around the globe.
When Brown moved to a home along the Rappahannock River in 2015, it didn’t surprise folks who know him that he established a Facebook group called On the Fredericksburg Va. Trails. Or that it now has more than 11,000 members and has become one of the best repositories of nature and active-family photography around.
Likewise, few who know his organizational expertise were surprised when, as a member of the group Friends of Chatham, Brown helped create an event that urges participants to stay active and brings attention to the historic landmark.
That event is the Chatham 250 Challenge, organized to mark the 250th birthday of Chatham Manor in Stafford County and to motivate local folks to stay active during this winter’s worse months and beyond in the midst of the continuing pandemic.
Chatham Manor sits on the hillside atop River Road along the Stafford side of the Rappahannock, and serves as the headquarters of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Military Park. It was built by William Fitzhugh during the years 1768–71 and played a vital role during the Civil War as a Union headquarters, hospital and soup kitchen. The ridge it sits on was lined by artillery during the Fredericksburg Campaign.
Because getting folks together to do any type of coordinated run has been a no-go during this time of COVID-19, Brown and other leaders of Friends of Chatham pivoted to create an event that would get people outdoors, but on their own or with a small group of family or friends.
To that end, not long after Thanksgiving, they announced the creation of the Chatham 250 Challenge.
A post on the Friends of Chatham Facebook Page explained it this way: “As Chatham Manor is turning 250 in 2021, we decided to sponsor a 250-mile Challenge to start the New Year with a great motivation to promote healthy exercise. You’ll keep track of the miles you walk or jog, and, when you reach the 250-mile mark, you will have completed the challenge.”
Brown said those taking part in the challenge—which is still open for those wanting to take part during the rest of 2021—can keep track of distance traveled using pedometers, GPS trackers, other devices or by simply estimating each outing. Organizers stressed the challenge can be accomplished in vastly different ways, be it on lots of days with short distances or fewer days of longer treks or runs.
To help motivate people to take part—350 have signed on so far—the Friends of Chatham joined River Rock Outfitters in purchasing neatly designed medals for those who hit the goal. A cool-looking T-shirt was also available for purchase, but they are no longer available to new sign-ups.
Last Sunday, Brown and other Friends of Chatham board members gave out medals to those who had met the 250-mile goal, and to some who are well on their way to it.
Brown said he was joined for the event by fellow board members Nancy Fahy, (his wife) Susan Brown, Carol Hyland, Anne Betz and Beth Strenstrom on a beautiful day on the Chatham grounds and gardens, an outdoor spot where many have flocked to for recreation and beautiful views during the pandemic.
Brown said the board members met those coming out to receive their medals next to the gardens, with a steady stream of proud event participants turning out.
“Many who turned out said it was their first time ever coming to Chatham,” he said. “We distributed medals, took a lot of pictures of the folks who turned out, most of them wearing their Chatham Challenge shirts. It ranged from little kids to people in their 70s and 80s, many of them having already finished the 250 miles and some who hadn’t.”
Brown said he and the other board members heard some interesting things from those who stopped by.
“They expressed appreciation for the event and said it encouraged them to do more with their physical fitness and health, especially during the cold months of January and February,” he said. “Some said it motivated them to get out on cold days when they might not have otherwise, while others said they had days when they’d do an extra mile or more because of the challenge.”
He noted that from a management perspective, the Friends of Chatham group was thrilled to have an event that has involved 350 people so far, raised awareness of Chatham and brought in new members to the Friends group. It’s not necessary to join the group to take part in the challenge, but it new members can learn more at the Friends of Chatham Facebook page.
There will be another medal-handout day April 18 from 2–4 p.m. and those who want to join the challenge and earn a medal can do so via an email to friendsofchatham@gmail.com. Medals will be handed out as long as the supply lasts.
The Friends of Chatham supports the preservation of Chatham Manor and promotes awareness of its historic importance.
On the subject of the On the Fredericksburg Va. Trails group he started six years ago, Brown said his motivation was to use Facebook as a system for storing interesting photos taken along the trail near his house, and other trails in the immediate area.
“I wanted to promote this place where I live, which we feel like is a really good place to be,” he said. “I figured that Facebook is a good place to store and catalogue pictures. I certainly had no thoughts of it growing to more than 11,000 people. But I’d invited friends and neighbors, and they invited friends and family, and it grew exponentially.”
These days, photos are shared from people on trails in the city, but also in the surrounding counties.
“There’s one guy in Orange County who posts beautiful pictures of the pastoral countryside, and that’s OK. I try to keep it within 45 minutes of Fredericksburg,” he said. “And there’s a woman in Colonial Beach who shares beautiful sunsets. In my mind, it’s what people can see when there walking around outside. An important thing for me about the site is to get people outside, to walk, bike, run or whatever.”
