Chatham Challenge aims to draw folks outdoors, celebrate a landmark

Last Sunday, Brown and other Friends of Chatham board members gave out medals to those who had met the 250-mile goal, and to some who are well on their way to it.

Brown said he was joined for the event by fellow board members Nancy Fahy, (his wife) Susan Brown, Carol Hyland, Anne Betz and Beth Strenstrom on a beautiful day on the Chatham grounds and gardens, an outdoor spot where many have flocked to for recreation and beautiful views during the pandemic.

Brown said the board members met those coming out to receive their medals next to the gardens, with a steady stream of proud event participants turning out.

“Many who turned out said it was their first time ever coming to Chatham,” he said. “We distributed medals, took a lot of pictures of the folks who turned out, most of them wearing their Chatham Challenge shirts. It ranged from little kids to people in their 70s and 80s, many of them having already finished the 250 miles and some who hadn’t.”

Brown said he and the other board members heard some interesting things from those who stopped by.