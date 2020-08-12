A cheering squad welcomed teachers back on Tuesday to Culpeper Middle School in a year that’s shaping up to be like no other.
Enthusiastically greeting educators for their first on-site day of the new academic semester were Principal Jesse Blackburn and Assistant Principals Karen Ellis, Bonnie Estes and Latrese Younger. They all waved red-white-and-blue pompoms next to a sign, “We can’t mask how excited we are to welcome you back.”
For seventh grade U.S. History teacher Mackenzie Eisenhower, it meant a lot.
Like the other 77 teachers at Culpeper Middle School, she not seen any of her work family for nearly five months following the abrupt closure of schools statewide March 13 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The administrators couldn’t have been more welcoming and appreciative of our faculty and staff,” Eisenhower said. “They literally are our cheerleaders.”
Culpeper County Public Schools, like others in the region, state and country, will try out a hybrid instruction model of online learning and two days of in-person teaching when classes resume August 24, two weeks later than the original schedule due to COVID. Some parents will not send their children to school at all during the opening semester, opting, as allowed, to do all online learning at home.
Principal Blackburn said on Wednesday that his educators are strong and innovative and he felt confident they would adapt to the new model.
“We have their back,” he said of Tuesday’s supportive welcome. “Who doesn’t like a cheer squad?”
Blackburn said teachers are eager to start, noting everybody is navigating a newfound world of education: “We have an opportunity to make schools, make education be what it needs to be to fit this moment in our world.”
Asked about challenges, he admitted there have been many.
“Lack of parent response,” he said, adding some 300 students of 1,167 at Culpeper Middle still have not finalized their schedules for the school year 12 days away.
How the first day of school will look for students starting on different days is still being determined, the principal said, expressing awareness that first-year sixth graders will need help navigating a new school – in the era of COVID.
Parents are anxious as well, Blackburn said, and there will be no physical open house or personal face-to-face interaction for easing worries. Culpeper Middle’s “Meet the Teacher” event is always a big family affair, he said, lamenting how things used to be.
“Everybody needs to throw away everything they’ve known about what schools look like – throw that out the window,” Blackburn said. “We are pioneering.”
Eisenhower, in her sixth year of teaching at Culpeper Middle, agreed it was going to be a very different school year full of many challenges for everyone. That’s why being greeted back by a cheer squad meant so much: “Little things like this really make us feel like we’re in this together and we are appreciated.”
It was emotional seeing everyone again, the history teacher said.
“Learning all our new normal was a bit overwhelming,” Eisenhower said.
Culpeper County Public Schools welcomed 655 teachers back on Tuesday, including 76 new to Culpeper.
