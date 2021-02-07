Chesapeake Bay Foundation educator retiring after 40 years on the water

He said retirement was partly called for because of the physical toll on his body from a career of hefting canoes, pounding through waves in his faithful Boston Whaler and the other challenges of getting students of all ages out onto islands, into the river and the Bay and tromping through wetlands.

The well-respected CBF ambassador said he also has other things he’d like to do, such as photography, which has earned him exhibits from Jamestown to Annapolis.

Early in his career, the affable Portlock was a naturalist at Westmoreland State Park and curator of the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap.

The latter gig was for a three-year stint in the ’70s that took him 500 miles west from his birthplace of Norfolk. He’s also done research for William & Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology and ecological and bird surveys for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

But what he’s most proud of is the on-the-water education program he started for CBF in 1981. Before COVID-19 forced its suspension, the program had expanded to a corps of teachers taking some 30,000 students a year out on the water, still using the model and templates Portlock created.

LAUNCHING A CAREER