The new incoming president & CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont has decades of experience in healthcare with a specialty in hospice and palliative care.

Longtime nurse Nancy Littlefield was recently selected for the position following a nationwide search, according to a release from the hospice board of directors. She will replace Ron Cottrell, who is retiring, effective Oct. 2.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hospice of the Piedmont and look forward to guiding the team to continue delivering on our mission and transforming how our community views and experiences the end-of-life,” said Littlefield.

Most recently, she served as executive vice president and chief nursing officer for Newport News-based Riverside Health System. She led clinical and financial operations, as well as service outcomes, across a five-hospital system, including nine long-term care facilities and hospice/palliative care services.

Prior to that, Littlefield was the Chief Nursing Officer for Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. She has also served in leadership positions for Evercare Hospice and Palliative Care and Capital Hospice, according to the release.

“This is a critical time for our nation’s hospices. As the baby boomer generation approaches the end of life and more people realize the remarkable benefits of hospice, the demand for hospice and palliative care will continue to increase. Throughout the search process, it was imperative to the board to find someone who could provide strong leadership and direction to ensure the continued success of Hospice of the Piedmont,” said Chris Little, Hospice of the Piedmont Board of Directors chairperson.

“I look forward to the new perspectives and ideas Nancy will bring to our organization and am excited about the next chapter.”

Littlefield has called Virginia home for more than 30 years. She holds a Bachelor of Nursing from George Mason University, a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Old Dominion University.

Hospice of the Piedmont is a community-based nonprofit offering expert care and peaceful resolution to Virginia families for over 40 years. Based in Charlottesville, HOP cares for patients with serious illness and their families during the final months of life and offers grief and bereavement services to the entire community. HOP serves residents in Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro, and Staunton.