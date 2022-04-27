Child under Pennsylvania Amber Alert found safe in Caroline

A 5-year-old girl who police said was abducted in Pennsylvania on Monday evening was found safe Tuesday at an Exxon station in Caroline County, police said.

Sheriff Tony Lippa said the Sheriff's Office received a call at 2:48 p.m. from a person who reported seeing a vehicle and a child who had been on an Amber Alert from Pennsylvania. The caller gave police a license plate number that had been provided in the alert.

Deputies went to the Exxon at 24270 Rogers Clark Blvd. in the Carmel Church area and recovered the child. Her mother, 37-year-old Courtney Foulk, was taken into custody on charges related to the alleged Pennsylvania kidnapping.

Pennsylvania authorities said the child was with her grandmother at a supermarket in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, when her mother showed up and left with the child. Police said Foulk was not allowed to be alone with the child but had been granted supervised visits.

Foulk was placed in Pamunkey Regional Jail pending extradition. The child was turned over to social services prior to being returned to Pennsylvania.