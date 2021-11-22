Child visiting from Africa notices fire passing by Culpeper house, family alerts man inside

Quick action from a local fire company and the timely observation of a young child visiting from another country who happened to be passing by likely saved the life of a Culpeper County man during a recent emergency.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded at 9:46 a.m. on Nov. 15 for “what appeared to be a house on fire” on Waterford Road. Upon arrival, units found a working attic fire.

Chief 9 established command and the Wagon 9 crew pulled a handline and began an aggressive interior attack assisted by the crew from Engine 1403, according to a recent post. Chief 1403 was assigned water supply. The fire was held to the attic.

The fire was reported by a family visiting from Africa that was traveling down Waterloo Road. One of the children told her father that the house appeared to be on fire. They turned around and went up to the front door and knocked on it, according to the post.

The homeowner was watching TV in the living room and had no idea his house was on fire. They told him about the fire and due to their actions he vacated the house without injury. In the meantime, others had called 911.

“This families actions combined with an aggressive fire attack enabled the family to salvage most of their personal property,” the post stated. “We would like to thank all of the assist volunteer companies and the Little Fork volunteers who responded.”