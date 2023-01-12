 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children’s robotics competition held in Culpeper

Culpeper Robotics, a non-profit community club dedicated to developing technological and engineering skills in children, returned to the Culpeper Technical Education Center to hold its VEX IQ Competition on Jan 7. The event, which drew nearly 300 onlookers, invited elementary and middle school students from across the state to build their own robots and compete against each other.

Culpeper Robotics is dedicated to developing the next generation of engineers through education and competition. The competition was sponsored by companies such as Aerojet Rocketdyne, Northrop Grumman and PepsiCo.

Fourteen teams competed in six qualification matches using remote-controlled, homemade robots. During the challenges, teams earned points by having their robots retrieve or launch discs.

The Fierce Female Falcons, from Sterling, won the championship and also received the Excellence award and the Teamwork Challenge award with the Culpeper Robotics team. Both teams will advance to the 2023 Virginia Middle School VIQC State Championship which will take place in March.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Additional awards went to Robo Racers from Glen Allen, for best design and a Manassas team, 3 Little Piggies, received the Judges award. During the competition, the Piggies’ robot was damaged due to a fall to the center’s concrete floor. The judges noticed the team’s poise on the matter and that rather than complaining the team was able to repair their robot and get back into the competition.

Culpeper Robotics has been active since 2012 and has continuously met at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Culpeper.  According to director Amy Flack, the elementary and middle school club currently has 50 members and had three teams competing in the competition.

“Every year, these students come into the program and they see the gameplay and the manuals for the game and they have to design, build, program and compete with a robot they have made,” said Flack. “There are adults that help by mentoring but it's all done by the children, it’s nice to see them learn and as they get higher in the grades the robots get more and more advanced.”

Culpeper Robotics also has a club for teens where participants work with metal to construct their robots. This club will compete in the Culpeper VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

Registration is open for this competition and will close on Feb. 8. The event is seeking 36 teams to participate and interested parties can register at robotevents.com.

