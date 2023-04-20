Culpeper Police Department this week announced the promotion of four officers following the appointment in February of Chris Settle as Chief of Police.

These officers are hardworking and committed to serving the community with integrity and professionalism, an agency release stated.

Capt. Tim Chilton was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police and Lt. Andrew Terrill to the rank of Captain. Sgt. Scott Last was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Master Police Officer Chris Campbell to the rank of Sergeant.

Asked what it means for him to be deputy chief, Chilton said he would stay in command over all operations: patrol, community policing, Emergency Response Team. He said he would still work as a direct liaison with partners in other agencies, state local and federal.

“All the years of building those huge professional relationships has become so important to our office,” he said in a message Thursday. “We operate in more of a team effort anyway so the workload is distributed quite a bit making us so effective for the community.”

As part of the promotional process, qualified officers at the Culpeper PD are allowed to test for the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant every two years, the police department release stated. Officers undergo a written exam to test their knowledge of state law, town ordinances and department policy.

The promotional process includes scenario-based exercises like conducting a briefing with officers to managing a critical incident. Experienced law enforcement supervisors from outside agencies adjudicate the exercises, according to the release.

For the first time in eight years, Culpeper Police held testing for the rank of captain. Qualified lieutenants underwent an extensive testing panel, the release stated.

“I commend each officer and supervisor who participated in our promotional processes,” said Chief Chris Settle. “We look forward to watching these newly promoted supervisors as they help develop the next leaders of the Culpeper Police Department.”