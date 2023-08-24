Tim Chilton, an independent candidate for Culpeper County Sheriff, received the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association during a meet and greet at the Culpeper Country Club last Friday.

Chilton was joined by SSPBA representative Daniel Garasimowicz who announced the endorsement in front of a gathering who had come to talk to the 52-year-old member of the Culpeper Police Department.

A Stafford native, Chilton began his law enforcement career in Culpeper in 1997 as a patrolman for the town police department. He currently serves as deputy chief.

“It’s good, we have a lot of folks who are backing us, our support is growing every day and having an agency like this is a big deal,” Chilton said of the endorsement.

The Southern States Police Benevolent Association covers 11 states, including Virginia and West Virginia. According to its website, the membership includes over 65,000 law enforcement officers employed by federal, state, county and municipal governments.

“We are essentially the voice of law enforcement officers, if a law enforcement officer needs legal protection due to a critical incident that has happened in their workplace we will provide them with an attorney. We also lobby the General Assembly for things that are important for police officers in Virginia,” Garasimowicz, a Virginia State trooper based in Fauquier County, said of the PBA.

“The PBA is super important to police rights and to protect police from employers and outside entities,” said Chilton. “It’s been huge for the police department but the sheriff’s office has never had this kind of protection when it comes to police agencies.”

According to Garasimowicz, Chilton went through the endorsement process with the association’s board, which asked a series of questions important to law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The SSPBA had endorsed Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins in the previous election cycle, according to the association's Executive Director Sean McGowan the endorsement of Chilton means that the SSPBA no longer endorses Jenkins.

Among those helping Chilton in his campaign is Nick Wayne, a member of the sheriff’s department until he left in 2019. White worked with Chilton on drug enforcement matters during his tenure with the Virginia State Police and said he believes that experience not only gives Chilton an advantage, but also earned him the respect of those in the sheriff’s department and the community.

“He’s just a down to earth guy,” Wayne said. “He’s not going to bring a whole lot of politics to the office. He’s going to enforce what statutes the commonwealth has on the code. I think he’s going to look after the men and women who are there and take care of them. More important that he’s going to look after the citizens of Culpeper and make sure that every decision he makes is for their benefit and not his.”