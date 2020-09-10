Choices Women's Center director notes 'ripple effect' of actions

Christian Johnson likes to talk about the ripple effects in life, whether he’s describing how one group’s donation can benefit people on two continents or the far-reaching impact of those who help others in a crisis.
Years ago, his biological mother turned to volunteers at a counseling center after she was raped on a college campus and got pregnant. It was 1969, and she faced some “extremely dire circumstances,” he said.
She ended up putting her baby up for adoption in California. Johnson grew up in a happy home, knowing from an early age that his biological mother hadn’t been able to provide for him. He was in the Army for 21 years, and during the latter part of his service, faced blood cancer. After his recovery, he wanted to do something meaningful after getting what seemed like a second chance in life.
While golfing one day with a friend, who happened to serve on the board of the Choices Women’s Center in Spotsylvania County, Johnson learned the facility needed an executive director.
The friend talked about what the job required, and Johnson chuckled a little as he listened. He had honed most of the skills the friend mentioned, such as program management and marketing, and he’d even run a family program that focused on sexual assault prevention.
And, he had the personal connection to women who faced an unplanned pregnancy.
“My friend didn’t know my back story, that I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for a place like this,” he said about the local center, as the two men walked the golf course that day. “It was just like a flashing billboard, and it kind of hit me in the face that this would be something meaningful.”
Johnson became executive director three years ago and often talks about the ripple effects that have brought him full circle to where he’s helping other women in a similar predicament as his biological mother. He connected with her about 20 years ago, because he wanted to “say thank you, and tell her everything turned out OK,” he said.
Goal is to informJohnson also shares his personal journey with clients at Choices Women’s Center, a nonprofit center that’s funded by private and business donations and provides free medical tests and counseling. It’s a faith-based organization, and Johnson said staff and volunteers hope others will choose life for their babies, as his mother did.
However, the center provides education on all options available, including the abortion pill and abortion itself, though it does not perform the procedure or refer clients elsewhere.
“We are not a political organization, we stay out of the politics of it,” he said. “Our goal basically is to inform women and men that there are a variety of choices available to them. If they are choosing abortion, we want to inform them of the procedures and the process afterward.”
Choices provides support services for those who’ve had abortions as well as parenting classes and medical consultations. And that’s where a piece of equipment that will help people on two continents comes into play.
The Fredericksburg Council No. 4034 of the Knights of Columbus has provided three ultrasound machines for Choices Women’s Center over the years, back to the days when it operated as the Rappahannock Pregnancy Center.
For many women, seeing an image of their baby on a screen can be “the ultimate game changer,” Johnson said. “It fosters that maternal bond when they see that little peanut and see that heart palpitating.”
In 2009, the organization’s Supreme Council started splitting the fee with any district council that raised 50 percent of the cost, which averages more than $25,000.
“We would never tell a woman what she can or cannot do, but we definitely believe that life begins at conception and ends at natural death,” said member John Wilkes. “We put our money where our mouth is.”
It took several years for the local council to raise money for the newest ultrasound machine, which has been placed in the Massaponax center. The older model has moved to the facility’s satellite office in North Stafford, and a portable ultrasound is being sent to a field hospital in Uganda, Wilkes said.
Gary Rolla led the local council last year when the money was raised and said he was humbled the mission was completed on his watch. He’s also excited that others can benefit from the group’s work.
“It’s a blessing to know that other people value life, no matter where they’re at in the world, and that they’re willing to go to the lengths they are to obtain an ultrasound machine,” he said.
Wilkes said the portable device can be used, not only to detect viable pregnancies, but also to look at various internal organs and diagnose problems.
‘The ripple effect’Earlier this year, Choices relocated to a larger office space off Southpoint Parkway in Spotsylvania County, across from the Walmart. Before that, it operated near the city bus station, out of a house that was so small, support classes had to be scheduled on different days because there wasn’t room to hold them all at the same time.
This week, staff members got trained on the new ultrasound and plan to celebrate it and the new space on Saturday. Because of space limitations due to COVID-19, the event is not open to the public.
The center’s paid staff includes a nurse manager and ultrasound technicians, but its medical director, Dr. Brenda Hines, donates her time to the facility between her work at her own practice, New Beginnings in Fredericksburg.
Staff and volunteers served 636 clients last year, Johnson said. In addition to the free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, the center also helps connect women with churches and others in the community that can help them.
During his first week on the job, a woman came to the center with her 2-year-old son. She was celebrating his birthday, and she wanted to share the event with those who’d help her see her way to bringing the child into the world.
In a video about her decision, the woman said she never planned to have children, but she’s glad she got into the Choices Women’s Center and saw her baby’s image on an ultrasound.
“Now, every little milestone he has, they come into the office,” Johnson said. “It’s neat to see the ripple effect of her decision.”
