Church appeals Fredericksburg's refusal of tax exemption to U.S. Supreme Court

Trustees of a church located in Spotsylvania County have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Fredericksburg Circuit Court denying tax exemption status on a property the church owns in the city.
New Life in Christ Church is located on Burgess Lane in Spotsylvania. But its trustees own a home on Franklin Street in Fredericksburg that houses the two coordinators of the church’s University of Mary Washington outreach ministry.
Virginia law provides an exemption from property taxes for real estate and personal property owned by churches and exclusively occupied or used for the residence of the minister.
However, city lawyers argued in a brief filed with the Supreme Court Friday that the church’s College Outreach and Youth Ministry directors Josh and Anacari Storms aren’t the “minister” of the church.
The church contends that city officials and the courts are infringing on its autonomy by deciding who qualifies as the minister.
“Government officials have no right to substitute their theology for that of the church,” said Kelly Shackelford, president, CEO and chief counsel for First Liberty Institute, which is representing the church. “New Life in Christ Church considers its college campus ministers’ actions to be essential functions of the ministry of the church and the city should abide by that decision.”
Shackelford added that the city’s own interpretation of the church’s doctrine “unnecessarily delves into issues of faith and doctrine in a way that violates the First Amendment.”
Virginia law does not define the term “minister,” but the city argues that courts in the state have opined in the past that the term refers to the head of a religious congregation and a person set apart as the leader. Informal designations from churches are not applicable, the city’s attorneys maintain.
“This is not a case about who may be a minister of the petitioner’s church or about the free exercise of religion,” the city’s brief states. “Instead this case is about the authority of a court to make a determination of relevant facts, based on the evidence, when adjudicating a church’s application for Virginia’s tax exemption for the residence of the minister of the church.”
A Fredericksburg Circuit Court ruling supported the city’s decision earlier this year, agreeing with the city’s assertion that the Stormses are not ministers according to the Book of Church Order, which governs the Presbyterian denomination. The Virginia Supreme Court refused the church’s petition for appeal.
Fredericksburg’s lawyers argued that the Book of Church Order makes it clear that the term “minister” refers to duly ordained people with specific leadership duties. They note that neither Josh nor Anacari Storms are ordained and do not perform particular duties during regular worship hours such as the Lord’s Supper or Baptism.
City attorneys state that Josh Storms is not a minister “in accordance with the rules and regulations of his chosen denomination” and that Anacari Storms is ineligible to be the minister of the church under the denomination’s rules.
Attorneys for the church believe those statements mean the government is interpreting church doctrine. They said the Supreme Court has protected churches from the government’s interpretation of doctrine for more than 150 years.
“It’s a pretty egregious error for a city government to step in and say ‘We know better than you who your ministers are,’” said Becky Dummermuth, one of the lawyers representing the church.
The General Assembly has established real estate and personal property exemption tests. The city conceded that the property on Franklin Street is owned by the church and used as a residence for employees, but disputed that the Stormses’ occupancy passes the state’s test for tax exemption.
City attorneys argued that the Stormses are part-time employees of the church and not the ministers. The church contends that both have extensive religious training.
Anacari Storms earned a degree in theology before she was hired by the church, and Josh Storms has taken classes at New Geneva Seminary. Both are continuing to advance their religious training through seminary classes and under the supervision of ordained clergy.
Their focus is ministering to UMW students and maintaining a ministry that caters to other college-aged men and women. They offer Bible study, discipleship and fellowship through weekly group meetings held at the home. They are also responsible for the budget of their ministry and meeting with the associate pastor for guidance and supervision.
The church argues that the Stormses perform “essential religious functions.” The church released a statement noting that while it continues to seek “judicial relief,” it will continue to pay the annual $4,589.15 property tax bill until the issue is resolved.
“The Constitution requires all government officials to respect a religious congregation’s good faith understanding of who serves as its ministers,” said Kim Colby, director of the Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious Freedom. “New Life in Christ Church simply seeks the respect that the Constitution guarantees.”
