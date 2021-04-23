Church briefs for April 23, 2021

KOVAR event to aid disabled VirginiansThe Culpeper Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, will host the 44th annual KOVAR Fundraising Drive April 30 through May 15 in support of Virginians with intellectual disabilities.
KOVAR stands for Knights of Columbus Assisting Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities. Volunteers will be wearing red and yellow aprons and will be stationed at major traffic points in Culpeper collecting donations.
The most recent KOVAR grants funded $20,000 in group home repairs, $9,334 to Remington Home Corp for furniture, $11,466 to the Orange Group Home for flooring, furniture and appliances and $20,000 to Development Housing Corp of Locust Grove for parking lot repair and carpeting.
KOVAR also gave $21,777 to Culpeper County Public Schools for a kitchen and laundry facility for post high school education, as well as $33,000 to Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.
KOVAR has distributed more than 15 million dollars in Virginia since 1971. The fundraising provides individuals with intellectual disabilities the means and opportunity for an independent, productive and fulfilling life to Virginians who otherwise might not be able to achieve their potential.
Grants to other nonprofits facilitate sending kids to camp, building playgrounds and granting loans for the purchase of group homes, among other services. KOVAR also sponsors the Special Olympics with a $50,000 donation.
Of the money collected through the KOVAR drive, 98 percent supports people in need.
“We are asking for the Culpeper Communities help to meet this year’s goal of $14,800,” KOVAR Committee members Steve Zajkowski, Jerry Stockli and Randy Hyde said in a statement. “We are thankful for the support the Culpeper Community has given over the years and we are asking for your continued support in this year’s KOVAR drive.”
Mount Calvary in-person services this SundayMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood is resuming in-person services beginning at 11:15 a.m. this Sunday, April 25.
In-person services will be held on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over-the-phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Pre-Mother’s Day outdoor gospel concertCelebrate Mother’s Day early during an outdoor gospel concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Greater Faith Baptist Temple, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper County.
The free concert will feature the world famous Violinaires of Detroit, Michigan, with music as well from Thank God For Mama. Enjoy food, refreshments and fellowship. Donations accepted.
Bishop responds to Chauvin guilty verdictBishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington spoke out after this week’s conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020 on a Minneapolis street.
“When officers fail to live up to their responsibilities, they should be held accountable, as it respects the victims of their actions as well as the reputation of their fellow officers,” Burbidge said in a statement. “May the family of Mr. Floyd and those affected by his death find peace.
“Over this past year, many members of our society have recounted and shared their personal and collective experiences of the evil and sin of racism, which continues to cause unjust harm. We do well as a nation to listen to these accounts with open hearts and minds,” the Catholic leader continued. “While one verdict does not erase the painful history of racism in our society, I hope and pray that those who have experienced racism’s dehumanizing character will allow this news to assist them in their healing.
“Let us take this moment to recommit ourselves, again, to joining with all people of goodwill to address racial inequality in our communities and to working together to build a just and peaceful society. Together, by the grace of God, may we achieve greater understanding and move forward in confident hope in the transforming power of Christ.”
Friend Day to mark Trinity’s 47th yearTrinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will mark its 47 anniversary of ministry with “Friend Day” on Sunday, May 2.
Dr. David C. Gibbs Jr. of Mason, Ohio, will be the guest preacher for all services including Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and evening service at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to his preaching ministry, Gibbs is founder and president of the Christian Law Association, a nationwide legal ministry dedicated to the defense of Christian liberty in America. Since 1969, the group has provided free legal assistance to churches and Christians experiencing difficulty in practicing their religious faith because of governmental regulation, intrusion, or prohibition in one form or another.
Pastor Vinton Williams and the church family invites everyone to join them in celebrating this special occasion. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services.
Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or see tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children 3 and younger. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. 29.
Liberty U. announces Pompeo, Huckabee as its new fellowsThe Standing for Freedom Center at Liberty University in Lynchburg recently announced a new line of fellows, experts who will be influential in applying a biblical impact on the culture while advancing the cause of freedom, the university said in a statement.
The new fellows include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, pro-life activist Abby Johnson and Christian entrepreneurs David and Jason Benham.
“These fellows embody the core of what our center stands for: faith, freedom, and engaging culture with gospel-centered truth,” Standing for Freedom Center Executive Director Ryan Helfenbein said.
As the Trump administration’s secretary of state, Pompeo developed a fierce defensive posture for religious liberty on an international scale, Liberty said. He will serve as a senior advisor.
Huckabee, a former pastor and governor of Arkansas, is host of “Huckabee,” a weekly talk show on TBN where he discusses the integration of faith and politics.
Johnson is a leading voice for the pro-life cause who worked for Planned Parenthood for nearly a decade. She leads Then There Were None, a group that urges abortion employees to leave the industry and provides counseling for those who do.
David and Jason Benham, both Liberty University alumni, are former professional baseball players, nationally acclaimed entrepreneurs, bestselling authors and former HGTV stars.
Alum Spring to host food giveawayAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper. Blankets will be available to stay warm.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church involved in area missions. This month’s mission offering is being collected for Madison Day, May 1.
As a reminder, Blue Ridge Food Bank will distribute food to those in need in the community at the church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 28.
Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m., when children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. Sunday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
Bible study series explores pandemicCulpeper Baptist Church presents a Sunday sermon series, Beginning Again, through July 4.
What does church look like after the pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the pandemic?
These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (posted Monday and Wednesday evenings; watch anytime) and join the conversation.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church plans online eventsJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Spring diaper drive through May 8 for Culpeper YoungLivesThe MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive—through May 8—in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during 9 a.m. Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged; message the Rev. Adrian Sledge.
Food Closet needs fruit cups, beans and sidesThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church continues to serve the community in the pandemic.
This week’s needs are canned fruit, individual fruit cups and applesauce, pork n’ beans and rice and pasta side dishes.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve in a time of social distancing. It depends on community support. and cannot do it alone.
For details, see Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net and contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Sermon: ‘Go Where Your Feet Can’t Touch’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road.
The sermon topic for this week, Sunday, April 25, is “Go Where Your Feet Can’t Touch.” Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m.
Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com