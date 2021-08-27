Church briefs for Aug. 27, 2021

Unity in Community Back to School event
Unity Baptist is hosting a Unity in the Community Back to School outdoor event noon to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 29 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. downtown.
The church will provide back to school supplies and gift cards for the youth along with food, fun and fellowship. The community is also welcome to take part in the Sunday morning church service 9:30-10:30 a.m.
“Come be with us as we give all glory to God and take our message to the community,” according to a church release.
The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor. Face masks are required and COVID prevention protocols will be in place, the release stated.
Culpeper Cereal Giveaway Saturday
The M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway happens this weekend.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal (Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes) and a gallon of milk to 150 local families this Saturday, Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year.
The church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.
Graves Chapel prayer on the lawn
This month’s Evening Prayer Service will be held at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 29 outside on the lawn at Graves Chapel, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill, Madison County.
Please bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and since this is the 5th Sunday of the month, the church informs, “please feel free to bring a picnic dinner for you and your family.”
The school lot, directly across from the Chapel, will be available for parking. Should there be rain, the service will be canceled.
Sonrise Saturdays this weekend
Culpeper Presbyterian invites children ages 4-11 to Sonrise Saturdays happening 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 28 and on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Main Street church.
The program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.
The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in its church buildings. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
Sunday service at Waddell in Rapidan
Waddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome.
Sermon—My Story: Focus-Missions
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Aug. 29 is, “ My Story: Focus-Missions.”
Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30 service.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Senior Connections Club at CBC
A new opportunity for senior adults is launching in September. The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club.
The free gathering will be held 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, starting Sept. 13 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.
Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time with young kids from the Child Development Center. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Wayland Ministers and Deacons Union
Moderator Reverend Cleo Frye extends an invitation to the Wayland Blue Ridge Ministers’ and Deacons’ Union zoom and phone service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 29.
Dial in 301-715-8592 with meeting ID 816 9364 3890 and passcode 258841. The Rev. Vinicent Holland, pastor elect of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville, will deliver the sermon.
Hybrid worship at St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Join this historic downtown Culpeper church at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Hybrid Sunday School, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion (FB Live at 10:30); 11 a.m. Wednesday Hybrid Bible Study, followed at 12:15 p.m. by a Healing & Holy Communion service.
Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net and 540/825-8786 for Zoom invitations. On Facebook and ststephensculpeper.net.
Basketball Assoc. curbside fish fry benefit in Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190.
Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Pleasant preaching at Antioch Culpeper
The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 29 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Children’s church & youth group
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s offering will support Persecution Project Foundation, based in the town of Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome. 540/825-3820 and alumspringbaptist.org
New grief support group
For those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.
This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church is starting a weekly grief support group to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.
The group is now meet at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Attendees will find encouragement and help in a group setting that is safe, with folks who understand the deep sense of loss being felt. The group is open to everyone. For additional information, contact Joyce Beales 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
Car show at Antioch in Madison
A car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded.
Car entry fee is $15. Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.
Little Fork Episcopal is not a museum
Yes Virginia, Little Fork Episcopal really is a church. That simple brick building, tucked away in Rixeyville on Oak Shade Road, off 229, is not an artifact, not a museum, but a living, breathing, loving community seeking to follow Jesus, according to a church release.
Little Fork Episcopal Church is open again. The Rev. Stacy Williams-Duncan and the congregation would be honored to have community members attend in-church worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on site at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. Services are also at the web site and on You Tube and Facebook. Seeking God, making connections, finding hope since 1731.
Food Closet Need of the Week
Needs at the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper are fresh potatoes, 8 oz. cheddar cheese packages, Vienna sausage, 8 oz. lunch meat and Ramen noodles.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net on Facebook, 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Daughters of the King women’s group
The Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. The church is at 115 N. East St. with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
Amissville Alcoholics Anonymous meeting
Amissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.