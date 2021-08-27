Church briefs for Aug. 27, 2021

For those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.

This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church is starting a weekly grief support group to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.

The group is now meet at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Attendees will find encouragement and help in a group setting that is safe, with folks who understand the deep sense of loss being felt. The group is open to everyone. For additional information, contact Joyce Beales 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.

Car show at Antioch in Madison

A car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded.

Car entry fee is $15. Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.