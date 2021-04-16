Church news for April 16, 2021

What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?

These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation. God is with us as we begin again, according to a church post. Sunday worship at CBC is at 9 a.m. in the ground floor worship center and at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and livestream.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church online meetingsJoin St. Stephen’s at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.

Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.

Wayland Women’s Auxiliary Prayer LuncheonThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Prayer Luncheon is being planned for May 12.