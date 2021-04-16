Church news for April 16, 2021

Alum Spring Sunday worship, youth group Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person in the fellowship hall at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church is very much involved in area missions.
Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study. A youth leaders group for grades 7-12 meets at 10 a.m., also the time for K-6 Sunday School.
The Sunday morning worship services starts at 11 am. During Sunday worship services, children’s church is provided for ages 5-12.
Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Beginning Again sermon series at CBCCulpeper Baptist Church presents a new sermon series, Beginning Again, starting this Sunday, April 18 through July 4.
The first sermon will be, “A Mission for the New World,” from the New Testament book of Acts.
What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?
These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation. God is with us as we begin again, according to a church post. Sunday worship at CBC is at 9 a.m. in the ground floor worship center and at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and livestream.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church online meetingsJoin St. Stephen’s at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Wayland Women’s Auxiliary Prayer LuncheonThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary Annual Prayer Luncheon is being planned for May 12.
For information, contact the president, Sis. Charlotte Johnson, 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Spring diaper drive for Culpeper YoungLivesThe MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive – through May 8 – in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during 9 a.m. Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
Culpeper Food Closet needs helpThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Community food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mon-Fri. or mail a monetary donation to: Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.
See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Manna Ministry free lunchThe Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The hot lunches are provided to anyone in need.
Sunday sermon—Don’t Sidestep the UnattractiveMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon topic for this week, April 18, is: “Flashback: Don’t Sidestep the Unattractive.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade takes place at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events and join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook.