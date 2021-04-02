Church news for April 2, 2021

Easter Sunrise Service under the tent
Beulah Baptist will celebrate Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will deliver the message with Holy Communion. The service will be held at the physical location outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Please join us.
Use the assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Good Friday service tonight on the lawn at K&M with Mountain View
Mountain View Community Church will host an outdoor Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. tonight, April 2 on the lawn of K&M garden supplies, located at the corner of Ira Hoffman & Bus. 29 in Culpeper. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The church will host a service at 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 3 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. There will be children’s programs for babies through 5th grade.
Easter Sunday services on April 4 will be at 9 and 10:30 a.m. with a sermon topic of, “Don’t Bet Against the House.” Children’s program will be at the 10:30 service.
Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com.
Drive-in sunrise service at CUMC
A drive-in Easter sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. on April 4 in the lower parking lot at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
Attendees may stay in their vehicles or bring chairs for worship outside. Masks required for sitting outside.
In-person worship in the sanctuary will be at 10 a.m. on Easter and via livestream. Masks required for in-person worship.
See the livestream at culpeperumc.org/
Easter sunrise service at the cross
Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 outside at the cross at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
A grab-n-go breakfast will follow at 8 a.m. under the pavilion. Easter worship service will be at 9:30 am. Attendees are advised to wear warm clothing and bring a blanket.
Sunday School, Sunday Bible Study and Youth meeting will not be held on Easter, but will continue next week. Worship services are posted weekly on Facebook.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged for in-person gatherings. The Church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
Good Friday at Reformation Lutheran
Reformation Lutheran will host a Good Friday Prayer and Preaching Service at noon today, April 2 and a Tenebrae Service (Service of the Shadows) at 7 p.m. at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
For Holy Saturday, Praise Worship will be at 6 p.m. on April 3. Then on Easter Sunday, Reformation Lutheran will host a sunrise service at 6 a.m. with a continental breakfast to follow at 7 a.m. Worship on Easter will also be held at 8 and 10 a.m.
Revival at Trinity Baptist Church
Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will hold revival services beginning Easter Sunday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 7 with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska as the guest preacher.
Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the services will be at 7:30 p.m.
Evangelist Rogers and his family will be providing special music at every service during the meeting.
Pastor Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services.
Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or visit tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children age 3 and younger. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton on US Route 29.
Wayland Baptist one-day session this month
The One Day Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
See wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information for the meeting after April 13. For information, contact Moderator Snipes at 703/459-0821 or the Association Clerk, Sis. Sandra Hawkins, at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.
Easter at Orange Baptist
Easter Sunday Worship will be held at 9 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 at Orange Baptist Church on Main Street in the town of Orange and via livestream.
An 11 a.m. service will also be held on the church’s Route 15 property, 730 James Madison Hwy. in Orange.
Spring diaper drive for Culpeper YoungLives
The MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive—through May 8—in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
The MOVE Church Easter Service
The Rev. Adrian Sledge’s MOVE Church will host an Easter Service at 9 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 for Resurrection Sunday at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express.
Culpeper Presbyterian Good Friday service
A Good Friday Tenebrae service will be held tonight at 7:30 p.m., April 2 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St. with worship in-person and on YouTube.
Easter service of worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church and online with links at https://www.culpeperpresbyterian.org/
Good Friday services tonight in Spanish and English
A Good Friday Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
The service will also be offered via livestream in conjunction with Maranatha Iglesia Baustista, featuring scriptures and songs in Spanish and English.
Every night through Easter, CBC is hosting a scripture reading at 7:30 p.m. at the cross in the courtyard and via livestream.
Easter Sunday services will held at 9 a.m. in the worship center, 10 a.m. in-person and livestream in the sanctuary and at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard. Register for in-person services at office@culpeperbaptist.org or 825-8192.
To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
April guest preacher at Antioch Culpeper
The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services the first two Sundays in April at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.