Church news for April 2, 2021

Easter Sunrise Service under the tent

Beulah Baptist will celebrate Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Pastor Kenneth Pitts will deliver the message with Holy Communion. The service will be held at the physical location outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Please join us.

Use the assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Good Friday service tonight on the lawn at K&M with Mountain View

Mountain View Community Church will host an outdoor Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. tonight, April 2 on the lawn of K&M garden supplies, located at the corner of Ira Hoffman & Bus. 29 in Culpeper. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The church will host a service at 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 3 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. There will be children’s programs for babies through 5th grade.