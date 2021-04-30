Church news for April 30, 2021

He is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries dedicated to serving and celebrating people with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fighting human trafficking.

Tebow was born in Makati, the Philippines, to missionary parents Bob and Pam Tebow. He played football for the University of Florida and became the first homeschooled athlete and college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, Tebow played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles and recently retired from playing professional baseball with the New York Mets. Tebow is a New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and ESPN sports broadcaster. This will be Tebow’s second visit to the Liberty University campus having spoken at convocation in 2013.

