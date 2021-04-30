Church news for April 30, 2021

Church yard sale outside Culpeper Tractor SupplyHis Village Church is hosting a yard sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 1 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Culpeper Town Square on Bus. 29. All proceeds will be used for a community outreach project.
Car Show at Antioch Baptist MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a car show 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The rain or shine, all-ages event with free admission will feature a live deejay and food. Trophies will be awarded.
Car entry Fee is $15. For information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190.
Tim Tebow to speak at Liberty U. commencementProfessional athlete, author, speaker, and philanthropist Tim Tebow will address graduates at 2021 Liberty University Commencement Exercises at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
The event will be virtual and will take place at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall and streamed on Liberty’s Commencement website.
“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.”
He is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries dedicated to serving and celebrating people with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fighting human trafficking.
Tebow was born in Makati, the Philippines, to missionary parents Bob and Pam Tebow. He played football for the University of Florida and became the first homeschooled athlete and college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, Tebow played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles and recently retired from playing professional baseball with the New York Mets. Tebow is a New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and ESPN sports broadcaster. This will be Tebow’s second visit to the Liberty University campus having spoken at convocation in 2013.
Watch for red and yellow aprons: KOVAR Drive starts todayThe Culpeper Knights of Columbus will host the 44th Annual KOVAR Fundraising Drive starts today, April 30 and runs through May 15 in support of Virginians with intellectual disabilities.
Volunteers will be wearing red and yellow aprons and will be stationed at major traffic points in Culpeper collecting donations. Thousands of dollars in grants have been distributed locally to community groups through annual fundraising drive supporting housing, repairs, education, playgrounds and youth camps.
The fundraising provides individuals with intellectual disabilities the means and opportunity for an independent, productive and fulfilling life to Virginians who otherwise might not be able to achieve their potential.
This year’s Culpeper Knights of Columbus goal is $14,800.
Worship with historic Mount Zion BaptistMount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.
The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. Check out the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Worship under the pavilion and on Facebook at Alum Spring BaptistAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper. Blankets will be available to stay warm.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is being collected for Madison Day, May 1.
Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. during which time children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
Pre-Mother’s Day Outdoor Gospel ConcertCelebrate Mother’s Day early during an outdoor gospel concert 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at Greater Faith Baptist Temple, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper County.
The free concert will feature the world famous Violinaires of Detroit, Michigan with music as well from Thank God For Mama. Enjoy food, refreshments and fellowship. Donations accepted.
Christian Law founder to be guest preacher at Trinity Baptist’s Friend DayTrinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will mark 47 years of ministry with “Friend Day” this Sunday, May 2.
Dr. David C. Gibbs Jr. of Mason, Ohio, founder of Christian Law Association, will be the guest preacher for all services including Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning service at 11:00 a.m., and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services.
ontact the church at 540/347-7640 or see tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children 3 and younger. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton on US 29.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church onlineJoin St. Stephen’s at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Beginning Again Sermon & Bible Study Series at CBCCulpeper Baptist Church presents the sermon series, Beginning Again, Sundays through July 4.
What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?
These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation. God is with us as we begin again.
Final week for Mother’s Day spring diaper drive for Culpeper YoungLivesThe MOVE Church is concluding its annual diaper and baby wipes drive May 8. Donations will be in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during 9 a.m. Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
Recalculating: Check with ManagementMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Sunday, May 2, is: “Recalculating: Check with Management.” Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com