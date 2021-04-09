Church news for April 9, 2021

Lions Club flea market at Oak Shade MethodistThe Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club will be sponsoring a yard sale/flea market every third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 17 at Oak Shade Methodist Church, 9006 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper County.
The spaces will rent for $20 each; vendors provide their own table. Vendor set up begins at 7:00 a. m.
Call 540/361-4292 for advance registration or register on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds will be used for local community service projects.
Wayland Blue Ridge women’s sessionThe Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., will hold its Semi-Annual Session on Wednesday, April 14. Registration will be at noon, and Call to Order at 12:30 p.m.
The session will be held at the Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville, featuring presenter, Min. Debra Strother-Yarde, Church of the Living God, in Orange.
New members are welcome! The proceedings will also be on Facebook Live. Attendees should do lunch on their own.
For information, contact the president, Sis. Charlotte Johnson, 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com. Additionally, the Annual Prayer Luncheon is being planned for May 12. Those planning to attend the luncheon should give preliminary attendance numbers at the Semi-Annual meeting on April 14, and no later than April 30.
Beginning Again Sermon & Bible Study seriesCulpeper Baptist Church presents a new sermon series, Beginning Again, starting Sunday, April 18 through July 4.
The first sermon will be, “A Mission for the New World,” from the New Testament book of Acts.
What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?
These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation.
God is with us as we begin again, according to a church post.
Prison Fellowship: Second Chance Month April is Second Chance Month, so proclaimed by President Joe Biden, and Prison Fellowship is in support of the initiative. The nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners released a statement about the significance of the observation.
“We are thrilled that the Biden Administration acknowledges the importance of Second Chance Month, a movement Prison Fellowship has led since 2017 to raise awareness about the more than 44,000 legal barriers men and women with a criminal record face,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship in a statement.
“By issuing this proclamation, this Administration is affirming their support for removing the unnecessary barriers that prevent those with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society. Prison Fellowship and more than 550 organizations advocate for those who have paid their debt to society. We believe the approximately 70 million Americans with criminal records—that’s one in three people—are more than their worst choices and affirm their God-given dignity and potential in life.”
Heather Rice-Minus, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Church Mobilization, noted that any hope and new identity found while behind bars can be quickly lost upon release when faced with the ‘second prison’— the social stigma and legal restrictions that keep people from establishing full, productive lives after they have paid their debt to society.
“The barriers placed on returning citizens wastes human potential and adds to recidivism, which ultimately jeopardizes public safety. This Presidential proclamation supports our coalition’s collective work toward solutions that will unlock second chances and create flourishing and productive communities,” she said.
Culpeper Food Closet needs helpThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Community food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mon-Fri. or mail a monetary donation to: Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.
See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Virtual session at WaylandThe One Day Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
See wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information for the meeting after April 13.
For information, contact Moderator Snipes at 703/459-0821 or the Association Clerk, Sis. Sandra Hawkins, at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.
Spring diaper drive for Culpeper YoungLivesThe MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive – through May 8 – in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
Manna Ministry seeking cookie bakersThe Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The hot lunches are provided to anyone in need.
Manna Ministry is seeking bakers who would be willing to bake cookies and package them two each in Ziploc bags for distribution on Wednesdays and Fridays. To donate cookies, contact the church office at 825-8616.
Sunday morning prayer, coffee hour at St. Stephen’sSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297, 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449
Sermon—Flashback: Trivial PursuitMountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, April 11 is, “Flashback: Trivial Pursuit.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Rev. Hutcherson at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services this Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Services, youth leaders meet at Alum Spring BaptistAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person in the fellowship hall at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study. A NEW youth leaders group for grades 7-12 meets at 10 a.m., also the time for K-6 Sunday School.
The Sunday morning worship services starts at 11 am. During Sunday worship services, children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.