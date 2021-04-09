Church news for April 9, 2021

Beginning Again Sermon & Bible Study seriesCulpeper Baptist Church presents a new sermon series, Beginning Again, starting Sunday, April 18 through July 4.

The first sermon will be, “A Mission for the New World,” from the New Testament book of Acts.

What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?

These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation.

God is with us as we begin again, according to a church post.

Prison Fellowship: Second Chance Month April is Second Chance Month, so proclaimed by President Joe Biden, and Prison Fellowship is in support of the initiative. The nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners released a statement about the significance of the observation.