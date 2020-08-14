Va. shop removes Hindu mini skirt
A Virginia garment shop’s mini skirt bearing the image of a revered Hindu deity has generated protest from followers.
James City County-based Enlighten Clothing Co. was offering the “Ganesh Balance” article of clothing portraying Lord Ganesh until Hindus protested, calling it “highly inappropriate” and insensitive, according to Rajan Zed, founder and president of the Universal Society of Hinduisum and an Indian immigrant who lives in Nevada.
Zed thanked the clothing company’s owners for removing the item and for their apology to anyone upset by its design. The owners said their goal is to create an environmentally responsible clothing line and to shine a light on the spiritual, artistic nature of humanity, Zed said, quoting an email.
Before removal, the $34.99 skirt was marketed as “meant to sit on the hip.”
Zed suggested companies send senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity.
Lord Ganesh, a god of wisdom and remover of obstacles, is highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn a person’s body for mercantile purposes, the religious leader said. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not OK as it hurts devotees, Zed said.
Hinduism is the oldest and the third-largest religion in the world, with about 1.1 billion followers. There are about 3 million Hindus in United States, according to Zed.
Need of the Week: The Food Closet
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, needs food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are canned chili and Sloppy Joe, canned greens and pork-n-beans.
Food donations can be dropped off from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For details, email culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see the Food Closet’s website.
Culpeper Presbyterian schedules services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Mountain View hosts children’s program
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Children’s program, for age 3—5th grade, at 9:00 a.m. only. Online registration is required at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or the church’s Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
The sermon topic for this Sunday, Aug. 16, is “Ephesians: The Church Expectation.”
Sermon: ‘Unexpected Good Solutions’
Culpeper Baptist will hold a live-stream service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. from the sanctuary at the church, 318 S. West St. An in-person service will be held at 11:15 a.m.
The message, “Unexpected Good Solutions,” will be from 2 Kings 5:1-14. To attend, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines.
Lutheran services on Facebook, in person
Reformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. Health restrictions will be in place.
The church is hosts online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org.
St. Stephen’s Sunday School goes online
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is now hosting online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. on Sundays, Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group, and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential.
For information, see ststephensculpeper.net, St. Stephen’s on Facebook or contact 540/825-8786.
St. Andrew men’s group will now gather virtually
Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, a time of weekly prayer, discussion and study.
The current reading is the Book of Matthew. Contact the church office to sign up to receive a Zoom invitation.
Gourdvine in-person or radio worship
Gourdvine Baptist is meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.
All are welcome to join the congregation in person or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper Community
Culpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given.
The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by, though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is senior pastor, with assistant pastors Dr. Uzziah Harris, Ministers Nelson Page and Marcus Ellerbe.
