Church news for Aug. 20, 2021

Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time with young kids from the Child Development Center. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.

Curbside fish fry benefit in MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

New grief support at Culpeper BaptistFor those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.

This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church is starting a weekly grief support group to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.