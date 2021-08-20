Church news for Aug. 20, 2021

Sunday service in RapidanWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to attend.
Pleasant preaching at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will be guest preacher at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 22 and on Aug. 29 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Sonrise Saturdays at Presbyterian churchCulpeper Presbyterian invites children ages 4-11 to Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Main Street church.
The program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in its church buildings. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
Senior Connections Club at CBCA new opportunity for senior adults is launching in September.
The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club. The free gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, starting Sept. 13 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.
Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time with young kids from the Child Development Center. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Curbside fish fry benefit in MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
New grief support at Culpeper BaptistFor those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.
This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church is starting a weekly grief support group to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.
The group is now meet at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Attendees will find encouragement and help in a group setting that is safe, with folks who understand the deep sense of loss being felt. The group is open to everyone. For additional information, contact Joyce Beales 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
Car show at Antioch BaptistA car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in downtown Madison.
There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry fee is $15. Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.
Food Closet Need of the WeekNeeds at the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper are fresh potatoes, 8 oz. cheddar cheese packages, Vienna sausage, 8 oz. lunch meat and Ramen noodles.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net on Facebook, 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Little Fork Episcopal is not a museumYes Virginia, Little Fork Episcopal really is a church. That simple brick building, tucked away in Rixeyville on Oak Shade Road, off 229, is not an artifact, not a museum, but a living, breathing, loving community seeking to follow Jesus, according to a church release.
Little Fork Episcopal Church is open again. The Rev. Stacy Williams-Duncan and the congregation would be honored to have community members attend in-church worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on site at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. Services are also at the web site and on You Tube and Facebook. Seeking God, making connections, finding hope since 1731, according to a church announcement.
Offering for Persecution ProjectAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s offering will support Persecution Project Foundation, based in the town of Culpeper.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet.
Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Wednesday Healing & Holy CommunionSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion.
Tuesday Bible studyAmissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 22 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 in the Social Hall of the Church. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 there will be Bible Study with Frank Fishback in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway donation drive is coming to a close.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line. The church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.