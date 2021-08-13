Church news for August 13, 2021

147th Homecoming in Lignum at LaelLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.
142nd Homecoming at Free Union BaptistFree Union Baptist will launch celebration of its 142nd Annual Homecoming at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 with service in the parking lot of the church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
The celebration will continue with services from the parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 with the Rev. Dr. Keith Sherard delivering the Holy Word.
Services are also on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or dial in-712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381. Tune in at 9:45 a.m.
Although the building is not open due to pandemic, the church is still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the vehicles. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle. The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night, dial-in or participate virtually as well.
Sermon: ‘Words of Wisdom In the Word’Mountain View Community Church’s Sermon Topic for Sunday, August 15 is “Words of Wisdom—In the Word.”
Join us for services at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Children’s programs for Kindergarten through fifth grade at both 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and for Babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. only.
Tune in online at 10:30 a.m. via our website (mountainviewcc.net) or Facebook page (@mountainviewcc).
Upcoming activities at Amissville United MethodistFollowing are scheduled activities at Amissville United Methodist during the coming week:
Sunday: 10 a.m. worship service in the church Sanctuary, located at 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville, VA 20106. Also Livestream or Zoom.
Monday: 7:30 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous will meet in the Social Hall.
Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. Bible study with Frank Fishback in the Social Hall.
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. Crafts in the Social Hall.
Questions concerning these activities may be directed to Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at the church office, 540/937-4978.
Little Fork is a real church—not a museumYes Virginia, Little Fork Episcopal really is a church. That simple brick building, tucked away in Rixeyville on Oak Shade Road, off 229, is not an artifact, not a museum, but a living, breathing, loving community seeking to follow Jesus, according to a church release.
Little Fork Episcopal Church is open again. The Rev. Stacy Williams-Duncan and the congregation would be honored to have community members attend in-church worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on site at 16461 Oak Shade Rd.
Services are also at the web site and on You Tube and Facebook. Seeking God, making connections, finding hope since 1731, according to the release.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Women’s GroupThe Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. See the church web site to join or 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The historic church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
August guest pastor at AntiochThe Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St., Culpeper—11 a.m. on Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.
Supporting Village of Hope & LoveAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.
Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Holy Communion services trioSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome.
Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.
Unity Baptist Sunday servicesUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist meets SundayShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
Culpeper M.O.V.E. Cereal GiveawayThere’s still time to support the M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.
Unique Transport LLC of Woodbridge as well as the Culpeper Walmart and Safeway have offered support.
The church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.
In-person, virtual worship at BeulahBeulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.