Church news for August 13, 2021

147th Homecoming in Lignum at LaelLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.

All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.

142nd Homecoming at Free Union BaptistFree Union Baptist will launch celebration of its 142nd Annual Homecoming at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 with service in the parking lot of the church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.

The celebration will continue with services from the parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 with the Rev. Dr. Keith Sherard delivering the Holy Word.

Services are also on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or dial in-712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381. Tune in at 9:45 a.m.

Although the building is not open due to pandemic, the church is still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the vehicles. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle. The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night, dial-in or participate virtually as well.