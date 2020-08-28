Church news for August 28, 2020

Outdoor Gospel Concert this weekendAn Outdoor Gospel Concert will be held 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday at the Wayland Blue Ridge Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. The rain date is Sunday at the same time.
Faithful Connection, featuring Fredericksburg area musicians will perform with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10/carload or $15/large vehicles/SUVs/vans. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and masks. Distancing will be in place.
For information, contact wayland_blueridge@usa.com, 540/661-2013, see Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association on Facebook or at www.waylandblueridge.org.
Outdoor baptism and picnicMountain View Community Church will pause its normal services this Sunday, August 30 to celebrate with an outdoor worship service, baptism and picnic at Feather Lake in Culpeper, beginning at 10 a.m.
No registration is required. See mountainviewcc.net for more details.
Adult Sunday School on Zoom: Christians at Our BestSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. Sundays on Zoom for an exploration of the book, “Christians at Our Best,” by Ed Stetzer.
Sunday School is followed at 10 a.m. with Morning Prayer and Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on the St. Stephen’s Facebook page. Contact the church office at 540/825-8786 to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information.
Culpeper Food Closet— Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: powdered milk, cereal (full and single size serve boxes), pancake mix and syrup.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. Make cash donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Got 2 MOVE presents: Culpeper Cereal GiveawayA local church will give away a breakfast staple during an upcoming charitable event in Culpeper.
The Culpeper Cereal Giveaway, sponsored by Got 2 MOVE: The MOVE Church, will be held 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 in the parking of the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. The first 100 families to arrive will receive two free boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk.
A ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge, the MOVE in Got 2 MOVE stands for Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory Through Excellence. The church is accepting donations for the cereal giveaway at its cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to The MOVE Church P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Make checks payable to Got 2 MOVE. For information, see Got2Move on Facebook.
Beulah Baptist 140th anniversary & homecoming Beulah Baptist will celebrate its 140th Anniversary & Homecoming with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message with music by the church’s Mass Choir.
Congregants may join services online, via conference call (dial 302/202-1118 code 862090), Beulah Baptist Facebook or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number.
August guest preachers at AntiochMinister Darryl Potts will render the Word for regular worship service at 11 a.m. this Sunday, August 30 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on ZoomMen are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, a time of weekly prayer, discussion and study. The current reading is the Book of Matthew.
Contact the church office for the Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Message: Created to do good workCulpeper Baptist will hold a live-stream service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 from the sanctuary at the church, 318 S. West St. An in-person service will be held at 11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The message, “Created to do good work,” will be from Epheisans 2:10. To attend a livestream, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines.
Culpeper Presbyterian servicesCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Reformation Lutheran: online and in personReformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org.
Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the church will add an in-person service. Just drop in. Distancing and masks are required in the church building.
Outdoor service, drive-thru CommunionSunday morning outdoor worship is held each week at 10:30 a.m. behind the St. Luke Lutheran Church building, at 1100 N. Main St. in Culpeper followed by drive-thru Holy Communion.
Culpeper Church of ChristThe Culpeper Church of Christ livestreams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
