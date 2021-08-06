Church news for August 6, 2021

Back 2 School Jam Saturday at Antioch
Antioch Baptist Church’s Health Ministry is hosting its annual Back to School Jam from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 7 in the courtyard at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
School supply and backpack giveaway is first come, first served. Monetary donations appreciated.
Parent’s Day Out VBS this Saturday
Mountain Ridge Church in Warrenton is hosting A Parent’s Day Out VBS program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 7 on site at 350 E. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.
Dive into a “FINtastic” Day at Mountain Ridge Church VBS. Kids of all ages will enjoy a fun filled day packed with crafts, games, music, and more with lunch and snacks provided. Parents can let their kids have fun while they do back-to-school shopping on tax-free weekend. vbspro.events/p/events/870478 COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Little Fork is a real church—not a museum
Yes Virginia, Little Fork Episcopal really is a church. That simple brick building, tucked away in Rixeyville on Oak Shade Road, off 229, is not an artifact, not a museum, but a living, breathing, loving community seeking to follow Jesus, according to a church release.
Little Fork Episcopal Church is open again. The Rev. Stacy Williams-Duncan and the congregation would be honored to have community members attend in-church worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on site at 16461 Oak Shade Rd.
Services are also at the web site and on You Tube and Facebook. Seeking God, making connections, finding hope since 1731, according to the release.
142nd Homecoming at Free Union Baptist
Free Union Baptist will launch celebration of its 142nd Annual Homecoming at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 with service in the parking lot of the church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
The celebration will continue with services from the parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 with the Rev. Dr. Keith Sherard delivering the Holy Word.
Services are also on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or dial in-712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381. Tune in at 9:45 a.m.
Although the building is not open due to pandemic, the church is still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the vehicles. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle. The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night, dial-in or participate virtually as well.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Women’s Group
The Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. See the church web site to join or 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The historic church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
August guest pastors at Antioch
The Rev. Damion T Batts will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 8 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach at Antioch Sundays for the rest of the mon-Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.
Supporting Village of Hope & Love
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.
Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
147th Homecoming in Lignum at Lael
Lael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.
Business meeting at Amissville UMC
Amissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 8 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 in the Social Hall of the Church. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, there will be Bible Study with Frank Fishback in the social hall.
A business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 11 in the social hall.
Questions concerning these activities may be directed to Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Holy Communion services trio
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome.
Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.
Unity Baptist Sunday services
Unity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist meets Sunday
Shiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
Culpeper Cereal Giveaway
There’s still time to support the M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.
Unique Transport LLC of Woodbridge as well as the Culpeper Walmart and Safeway have offered support.
The church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah
Beulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Sermon: Live Humbly—He Restores
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Aug. 8 is, “Live Humbly–He Restores.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30 service.