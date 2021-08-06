Church news for August 6, 2021

The Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. See the church web site to join or 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The historic church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.

August guest pastors at Antioch

The Rev. Damion T Batts will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 8 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach at Antioch Sundays for the rest of the mon-Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.

Supporting Village of Hope & Love

Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.

The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.

The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.