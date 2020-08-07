Mountain View Community children’s program
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (worship center, student center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. Children’s program, for age 3—5th grade, at 9:00 a.m. only. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
The sermon topic for this Sunday, Aug. 9, is “Ephesians: The Church Experience.”
August guest preachers at Antioch
The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render the Word for regular worship service at 11 a.m. this Sunday, August 9 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. Minister Darryl Potts will render the Word at 11 a.m. on August 16, 23 and 30.
Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, a time of weekly prayer, discussion and study.
The current reading is the Book of Matthew. Contact the church office to receive a Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Centering & Noonday Prayer
Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 11 a.m. each Wednesday for Centering Prayer Group, followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to receive Zoom invitations for other activities and information.
Food Closet— Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: rice & pasta side dishes, Chunky soups and Helper meals with meat included.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net.
In-person or radio worship services
Gourdvine Baptist meets for worship 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
All are welcome to join the congregation in person or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.
The word of God in time of pandemic
The Rev. Keith Sherard, pastor at Free Union Baptist Church, will be preaching the word of God for every Sunday morning worship service.
Although the church building at 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper is not open due to the pandemic, church members are still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the parking lot.
Please tune in at 9:45 a.m.—Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle.
Listen in by teleconference at 712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381 and streaming live on Facebook and Instagram.
The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night using the same teleconference information.
Culpeper Presbyterian services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. on Sundays, Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, is still not gathering at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message.
Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
