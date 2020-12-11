Church news for Dec. 11, 2020

Church gives Christmas cheer to littlest ones in Culpeper community
The Got 2 M.O.V.E. Ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge recently completed $1,600 worth of Christmas shopping for 13 infants and toddlers in the Culpeper area.
“We could not have done this without the help of our partners, friends, and disciples,” posted Sledge. “Thank you all for helping us meet this need. You should all applaud yourselves for the blessing you have given.”
See Got 2 M.O.V.E. Church on Facebook. It stands for “Maximizing Opportunities gaining Victory through Excellence.”
Wayland does it again: turkey, ham drive for neighbors
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in a second turkey/ham drive for needy families this holiday season through December 19.
Last month’s Thanksgiving giveaway was such a success, the Association is doing it again.
Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Wayland Center, off of Route 229. Please drop off donated turkeys or hams no later than 6 p.m. on the day before, Friday, Dec. 18.
Churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate turkeys and hams for families in need.
To donate financially, send checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. Rixeyville, VA 22737 Memo line: “Christmas Giveaway.”
For information, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013, Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com
“Any consideration you can give will be greatly appreciated. It’s true, together, we make the difference,” according to the local Baptist Association. Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is the Moderator and Rev. Eugene Triplett is chairman of the Executive Board.
CEO hosts Zoom talk: ‘Coping During the Pandemic’
Beulah Baptist Church will host Sunday worship virtually at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 with guest speaker Ms. Teka Johnson, licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Soul Empowered Wellness, LLC of Richmond. She will speak about, “Coping During the Pandemic.”
Wednesday Bible study is held at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Conference call, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
For Sunday Worship, use assigned conference call number or get Zoom meeting ID at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care items
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of personal care items: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, liquid body soap and shaving items.
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details for ways you can help. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church meets at 9 a.m. every Sunday for Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour.
Each Wednesday, the church hosts 11 a.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer Group followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on the church Facebook page.
Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information.
Christmas Memorial Service Sunday at Culpeper Baptist
Culpeper Baptist Church will host livestream worship at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 13 at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/. The message, “Peace,” is from Psalm 146.
An in-person and livestream Christmas Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St. At 4 p.m., there will be a livestream and in-person Advent Concert featuring Chuck Seipp.
To attend in person services, church attendees wear a mask and follow health guidelines at https://culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Free Union Sunday worship and virtual services
Free Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instragram. To tune into morning worship and prayer and Bible Study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code: 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning and the Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Blue Ridge virtual Christmas Concert
The Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper will present its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com from Dec. 19th-Jan. 2. The community is invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own home. Online donations gratefully accepted.
C. Alexander Smith is artistic director for the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.
Sermon: ‘The Gift of Inconvenience’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 13 is, “The Gift of Inconvenience.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available during both services. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
