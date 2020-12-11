Church news for Dec. 11, 2020

Church gives Christmas cheer to littlest ones in Culpeper community

The Got 2 M.O.V.E. Ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge recently completed $1,600 worth of Christmas shopping for 13 infants and toddlers in the Culpeper area.

“We could not have done this without the help of our partners, friends, and disciples,” posted Sledge. “Thank you all for helping us meet this need. You should all applaud yourselves for the blessing you have given.”

See Got 2 M.O.V.E. Church on Facebook. It stands for “Maximizing Opportunities gaining Victory through Excellence.”

Wayland does it again: turkey, ham drive for neighbors

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in a second turkey/ham drive for needy families this holiday season through December 19.

Last month’s Thanksgiving giveaway was such a success, the Association is doing it again.

Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Wayland Center, off of Route 229. Please drop off donated turkeys or hams no later than 6 p.m. on the day before, Friday, Dec. 18.