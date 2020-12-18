Church news for Dec. 18, 2020

Children’s church for ages 5-12 is offered during worship services. The church also hosts Bible Study at 5 p.m. on Sunday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome.

The community is invited to come and visit at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the fellowship hall to celebrate the birth of Jesus. For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net or see alumspringbaptist.org.

Affordable housing campaign for Black Americans

A coalition of clergy, community activists, and concerned citizens, organized by Faith for the City, is launching a public campaign called #NoRoom, based on the Christmas story where the family of Jesus was displaced and could find “no room in the inn.”

The campaign intends to draw attention to challenges faced by African-American families in finding affordable housing, according to a news release.

The Coalition, led by Faith for the City, launched the campaign Thursday afternoon at Faith Tabernacle Church UHCA, 300 A Street NE in Washington, D.C.

This Saturday, Dec. 19, the coalition will set up a tent city below the overpass on K Street between 1st and 2nd Streets NE in D.C.