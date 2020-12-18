Church news for Dec. 18, 2020

Drive-Thru Live Nativity this Saturday
The Annual Live Nativity sponsored by Mount Lebanon Baptist Church will be held 5 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Dec.19 outside of the Ole Country Store on U.S. Route 29 just south of the town of Culpeper.
Admission is free to the drive-thru-only Christmas manger display with costumed characters and live animals. There will be no walk-ups to the Nativity this year due to pandemic precautions, but bring your family to celebrate the reason for the season.
Book signing this Sunday, Christmas Eve service
Singer Keith Plott will lead services at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 20 in the sanctuary at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Pastor Ron Young extends a warm welcome to everyone to come and worship with them and hopes the music will truly be a blessing for those who attend. Masks may be worn and will be available upon request as well as social distancing. The service will be posted after on Facebook for those who would like to worship from home.
Alum Spring Baptist’s very own Sally Humphries will host a book signing following the morning church service this Sunday. Mrs. Humphries has written several historical books on the American Revolutionary period. The books will be offered for sale and she will gladly sign them.
Children’s church for ages 5-12 is offered during worship services. The church also hosts Bible Study at 5 p.m. on Sunday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome.
The community is invited to come and visit at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the fellowship hall to celebrate the birth of Jesus. For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net or see alumspringbaptist.org.
Affordable housing campaign for Black Americans
A coalition of clergy, community activists, and concerned citizens, organized by Faith for the City, is launching a public campaign called #NoRoom, based on the Christmas story where the family of Jesus was displaced and could find “no room in the inn.”
The campaign intends to draw attention to challenges faced by African-American families in finding affordable housing, according to a news release.
The Coalition, led by Faith for the City, launched the campaign Thursday afternoon at Faith Tabernacle Church UHCA, 300 A Street NE in Washington, D.C.
This Saturday, Dec. 19, the coalition will set up a tent city below the overpass on K Street between 1st and 2nd Streets NE in D.C.
“As a follower of Christ and a preacher of the Bible, it is important to connect the dots,” said Pastor L. Frazier White, President of Faith for the City and Pastor of Faith Tabernacle UHCA on Capitol Hill, in a statement. “There is a connection between Christ and the least of these as Matthew 25 teaches. The Church must not be silent on the issue of displacement which is what has generated gentrification.”
White added, “The ethical concern for the Church is not development but exclusion. If we do nothing, the District of Columbia will have seen generations of working-class people in general, and African-Americans in particular to have labored to create a unique culture and flavor; only to be unceremoniously erased, allowing the affluent to enjoy what WE know they did not create. If there is no room in the city’s plans for us, we have to make room.”
Virtual Christmas Concert
The Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper will present its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com from Dec. 19th-Jan. 2. The community is invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own home. Online donations gratefully accepted.
C. Alexander Smith is artistic director for the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.
Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat, soup, crackers
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: chunky soups, Ramen soups, vegetable & tomato soup, crackers in individual sleeves and canned meat (Treet/Spam, ham, chicken, tuna).
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Food distribution Sunday
Immanuel Christian Ministries will give out 50 bags/baskets of food at 11 a.m. this Sunday Dec. 20 at 750 Old Brandy Rd. in Culpeper. First come, first served. Masks are required.
Around the fire: Christmas Eve Service
Mountain View Community Church is hosting a special Family Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 outdoors under the stars. Gather around the fire pits outside the Ole Country Store one of the most special nights of the year.
Attendees should bring their own chairs, dress warm and bring a blanket. Or listen from the comfort of your own vehicle. The sermon topic is, “The Gift of Confusion—From Merry to Blessed.” For more information, see mountainviewcc.net or contact 540/727-0297.
Baptist Association supports Food Bank
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Ministers and Deacons Union, a non-profit auxiliary under the Rixeyville-based Baptist Association, recently made a $600 donation to Blue Ridge Food Bank.
“It’s truly a blessing to give a helping hand to those in need, especially during this pandemic. So many have lost their jobs, and more children are at home, creating higher grocery bills. We are about Kingdom building. We are about our Father’s business by giving a helping hand and caring and sharing the love of God with all mankind,” according to a news release from the union. The Rev Cleo Frye is Moderator and Deacon William Arrington, Treasurer .
Turkey-ham giveaway at Wayland Baptist Center
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in a second turkey/ham drive for needy families this holiday season through this Saturday, Dec. 19.
Last month’s Thanksgiving giveaway was such a success, the Association is doing it again.
Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Wayland Center, off of Route 229. Please drop off donated turkeys or hams no later than 6 p.m. today, Dec. 18.
Churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate turkeys and hams for families in need. To donate financially, send checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. Rixeyville, VA 22737 Memo line: “Christmas Giveaway.”
For information, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013, Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Zoom talk: ‘Coping During the Pandemic’
Beulah Baptist Church will host worship virtually at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 20 with guest speaker Ms. Teka Johnson, licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Soul Empowered Wellness, LLC of Richmond. Her topic is, “Coping During the Pandemic.”
Wednesday Bible study is held at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Conference call, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
For Sunday Worship, use assigned conference call number or get Zoom meeting ID at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Culpeper Baptist Christmas Music Celebration
Culpeper Baptist Church will host a Christmas Music Celebration livestream at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 20 at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/. The theme of the service is, “Love,” from John 3:16-19.
In-person worship will be held at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St. At 4 p.m., there will be a livestream and in-person Advent Concert featuring church musicians.
To attend in person services, church attendees wear a mask and follow health guidelines at https://culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Christmas Eve—Carols, Communion & Candles
Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting special services for Christmas Eve starting at 2 p.m. with a family-friendly gathering in the sanctuary and livestream.
Gather in-person at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary and again at 6 p.m. in the church on South West Street as well via livestream.
Virtual caroling at Culpeper Presbyterian
Culpeper Presbyterian Church Pastor Joseph Taber implores, “Come, let’s sing out loud to the LORD! Let’s raise a joyful shout to the rock of our salvation!, quoting Psalm 95:1,
Congregational singing returns in a new way to Culpeper Presbyterian Church with Virtual Caroling! Click youtube.com/watch?v=otU8dnyFBJs to sing along with some of the church’s favorite Christmas hymns. Crank up the stereo, turn up those earbuds, and don’t worry about what the neighbors think. Share this link with your friends and family that they too may make a joyful noise unto the Lord!
Christmas Eve by Candlelight, Children’s Program
A Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 20 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
The church will host Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship at 1, 4, 7 and 9 p.m. with carols and Holy Communion. Social distance and face coverings required except the 9 p.m. service, where masks are optional. Contact SocialMedia@culpeperlutherans.org for seating availability or 540/718-4401.
Sermon: ‘The Gift of Interruptions’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center or outside at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 20 is, “The Gift of Interruptions.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available during both services. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
