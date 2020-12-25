Church news for Dec. 25, 2020

Watch Night online on New Year’s EveBeulah Baptist Church will hold an online Watch Night Service from 11 a.m. to midnight Dec. 31 on Zoom.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message with Holy Communion. Join via conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 or on Facebook at Beulah Baptist. To participate by Zoom call, contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number.
Beulah Baptist is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.
Christmas Concert on view virtuallyThe Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper is presenting its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com through Jan. 2.
Community residents are invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own homes. Online donations will be gratefully accepted.
C. Alexander Smith is artistic director of the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.
Virtual caroling at Culpeper PresbyterianQuoting Psalm 95:1, Culpeper Presbyterian Church Pastor Joseph Taber implores, “Come, let’s sing out loud to the LORD! Let’s raise a joyful shout to the rock of our salvation!”
Congregational singing returns in a new way to Culpeper Presbyterian Church with virtual caroling!
Visit youtube.com/watch?v=otU8dnyFBJs to sing along with some of the church’s favorite Christmas hymns.
Crank up the stereo, turn up those earbuds, and don’t worry about what the neighbors think.
Please share this link with your friends and family so they too may make a joyful noise unto the Lord!
Worship Sunday at Mountain ViewMountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center or outside at 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 27, is, “And Yet I Will Praise You—Worship Sunday.”
A children’s program suitable for everyone from babies to 5th-grade students is available during both services. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.