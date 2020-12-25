Church news for Dec. 25, 2020

Congregational singing returns in a new way to Culpeper Presbyterian Church with virtual caroling!

Visit youtube.com/watch?v=otU8dnyFBJs to sing along with some of the church’s favorite Christmas hymns.

Crank up the stereo, turn up those earbuds, and don’t worry about what the neighbors think.

Please share this link with your friends and family so they too may make a joyful noise unto the Lord!

Worship Sunday at Mountain ViewMountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center or outside at 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 27, is, “And Yet I Will Praise You—Worship Sunday.”

A children’s program suitable for everyone from babies to 5th-grade students is available during both services. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.