Church news for Dec. 4, 2020

Orange Presbyterian Holiday Bazaar
A holiday bazaar will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 4 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.
There will be hand-crafted gifts, greenery, food and much more with proceeds to benefit Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and the OPC Weekday School.
The health and safety of everyone involved with the bazaar is organizer’s top concern—both shoppers and volunteers. The Bazaar will be laid out so shoppers can maintain social distancing. A Church Safety Team will also be on hand to ensure everything is sanitized and check temperatures of all who enter.
Caroling, Caroling: a drive-in Christmas concert
Orange Baptist Church is hosting a drive-in Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6 in the field at 730 James Madison Highway, across from Round Hill Inn in the town of Orange.
Enjoy familiar carols performed by The Miller Trio (Alan, Brent and Bill Miller) and Kate Allen and Theresa Klopp. They will be accompanied by Danielle Scott and Martha Mikula on piano.
All are welcome to join in the audience carol singalong too! Please invite family, friends and neighbors to this ‘live music’ drive-in Christmas concert. The rain date is Sunday, December 13.
Sermon: ‘The Gift of Disappointments’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 6 is, “The Gift of Disappointments.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available during both services. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter
The Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter will be operating this winter, but in a bit different way.
Homeless individuals and families are being sheltered safely in non-congregate settings through a COVID grant program managed by the Culpeper Housing and Shelter Service. The Heat Shelter will focus on providing meals for the folks in that program from Nov. 29 to March 20.
The shelter ministry expects to be serving 45-70 people each evening and will be providing much of the food supplies and materials needed. The ministry continues to raise funds to meet that goal. This partnership promotes safety for both those being served as well as the volunteers who are serving.
UVA Overseas Missions seeks holiday host families
Overseas Students Missions at the University of Virginia is looking for American churches, families and individuals who will open their homes to international students for the holidays.
As American students flee the University of Virginia grounds for an extended Winter Break this year, international students are again left behind. So Overseas Students Mission, International Students, Inc. and many others are reaching out.
Those interested in opening their homes over the holidays to international students should contact Rev. Bill Bray directly at 434/227-0811.
Donations for the program are also needed and can be sent to Overseas Students Mission, P.O. Box 6511, Charlottesville, VA 22906.
Beulah Baptist services
Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper invites the community to join Wednesday night Bible study via conference call at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
On-line Sunday Worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Pitts delivering the morning message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D.
Catholic Diocese of Arlington launches #JustOneYes
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, has called on Catholics throughout the Diocese that spans Culpeper County to join in offering #JustOneYes (JOY) during the Advent and Christmas seasons.
Through the campaign, individuals commit to one or more “yeses,” such as an act of service (e.g., donating food), praying the Rosary or another prayer, participating in daily Mass, and/or write in a personal commitment at https://www.arlingtondiocese.org/joy/.
The effort reached more than 76,000 “yeses” during its inaugural year in 2019 and hopes to generate 100,000 new “yeses” by January 10, 2021, the Baptism of the Lord and end of the Advent and Christmas seasons. This year’s #JustOneYes campaign has already reached more than 30,000 “yeses.”
“I invite people of faith to join in a simple, yet powerful act by offering Just One Yes. We know this has been a particularly trying year for so many individuals and families throughout the Diocese of Arlington and beyond. Yet, through the power of the Holy Spirit, one ‘yes’ can change you personally, your family, your community, and, like Mary’s powerful ‘yes’ to God, it can change the world,” said Burbidge in a statement. “Whenever you spend time with the Lord before the Blessed Sacrament, you have said ‘yes.’ The same can be said each time you donate food to the poor, bring clothing to the homeless, or offer up a personal suffering. Together, we can help bring about extraordinary transformation.”
For information, see www.ccda.net or any diocesan parish website and bulletin.
Alum Spring Baptist Church
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person. The church hopes worship services will be a blessing to individuals and families this Sunday and also during this time of year.
The services are held outside under our pavilion (weather permitting) or the fellowship hall and can be viewed on You Tube, www.alumspringbaptist.org and Alum Springs Baptist on Facebook. The beautiful church is located at 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County. Masks may be worn and are available for those that want them and there is social distancing when possible.
Sunday morning worship starts at 11:00 am. During services, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers three Bible studies: 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome. For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net.
Holiday drive for Culpeper YoungLives
This Christmas, Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is partnering with Culpeper YoungLives this year to present Christmas gifts to 13 local infants and toddlers.
The community is invited to join the effort of the Rev. Adrian Sledge’s church and the local program that mentors teenage moms with donations to the cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to G.O.T. To Move at P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Virtual Christmas Concert
The Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper will present its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com from Dec. 19th-Jan. 2. The community is invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own home. Online donations gratefully accepted.
C. Alexander Smith is artistic director for the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.
Virtual, in-person Sunday services at Culpeper Baptist
The 20-something group at Culpeper Baptist will host a livestream at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6 at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/.
An in-person service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St. At 4 p.m., there will be a livestream and in-person service in the sanctuary with an Advent concert featuring Louisa Loe.
To attend in person services, church attendees must wear a mask and follow health guidelines at https://culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Culpeper Presbyterian servicesCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule for Culpeper Presbyterian is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
