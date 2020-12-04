Church news for Dec. 4, 2020

The effort reached more than 76,000 “yeses” during its inaugural year in 2019 and hopes to generate 100,000 new “yeses” by January 10, 2021, the Baptism of the Lord and end of the Advent and Christmas seasons. This year’s #JustOneYes campaign has already reached more than 30,000 “yeses.”

“I invite people of faith to join in a simple, yet powerful act by offering Just One Yes. We know this has been a particularly trying year for so many individuals and families throughout the Diocese of Arlington and beyond. Yet, through the power of the Holy Spirit, one ‘yes’ can change you personally, your family, your community, and, like Mary’s powerful ‘yes’ to God, it can change the world,” said Burbidge in a statement. “Whenever you spend time with the Lord before the Blessed Sacrament, you have said ‘yes.’ The same can be said each time you donate food to the poor, bring clothing to the homeless, or offer up a personal suffering. Together, we can help bring about extraordinary transformation.”