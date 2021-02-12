Church news for Feb. 12, 2021

Shrove Tuesday Dinner at Reformation LutheranReformation Lutheran will hosts its annual Shrove Tuesday spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Order in advance for dine-in, with seatings at 5:30 and 6:30, or curbside takeout during the length of the dinner. With the main dish, the menu will feature chopped salad, bread and a cookie, gluten-free available.
Free will donations and tips will benefit the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. RSVP bit.ly/RLCShroveTuesday. For information, contact lydiaehales@gmail.com.
‘Love, Relationships, and the Church—Intimacy Uncorked’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 14 is, “Love, Relationships, and the Church—Intimacy Uncorked.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Children in Kindergarten—5th grade will join the worship service on this 5th Sunday. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Rev. Newman to preach at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care itemsThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of various personal care items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, shaving supplies, hand sanitizer, deodorant, wipes, brushes and combs.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community in the pandemic. See Culpeper Food Closet Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Women’s Bible Study—Chasing VinesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes are held at 7 p.m. on Mondays or at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God. The series takes a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or 540/272-0809.
In-person grief support group in Culpeper Baptist Culpeper Baptist launches its in-person grief support group beginning at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 14 Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Last Sunday’s start date was postponed due to snow.
During the past four years, many grieving individuals have benefitted from meeting together weekly in a safe atmosphere to express their emotions, share memories and make positive steps toward a new normal after the devastating death of a spouse, family member or friend, according to a church release.
The GriefShare program is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Key components of the group meeting include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate the group meetings at 5 p.m. on Sundays. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing.
For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Waddell Church of Rapidan hosts Sunday servicesHistoric Waddell Memorial Presbyterian hosts Sunday services at 11 a.m. The congregation is observing all precautions including masks and distancing.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
A Legacy Worth Leaving sermon seriesCulpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th year in 2021, continues, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series in February. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 14 is, “Families,” from the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy.
Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.