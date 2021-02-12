Church news for Feb. 12, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care itemsThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of various personal care items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, shaving supplies, hand sanitizer, deodorant, wipes, brushes and combs.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community in the pandemic. See Culpeper Food Closet Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Women’s Bible Study—Chasing VinesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes are held at 7 p.m. on Mondays or at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God. The series takes a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or 540/272-0809.