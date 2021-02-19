Church news for Feb. 19, 2021

Wednesday night conference call Bible study Beulah Baptist Church continues to not gather at its physical location, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd., due to the pandemic.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for a Wednesday Night Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
On-line Sunday Worship service starts at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message. Use the assigned conference call number to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
In-person grief support Sunday nightsCulpeper Baptist is holding an in-person grief support group, weather permitting, at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.
During the past four years, many grieving individuals have benefitted from meeting together weekly in a safe atmosphere to express their emotions, share memories and make positive steps toward a new normal after the devastating death of a spouse, family member or friend.
The GriefShare program is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Group meetings include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate the group meetings at 5 p.m. on Sundays. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Food Closet Need of the Week: soup, crackers, snack barsNeeds of the week for the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church are canned soups (vegetable, tomato, chunky); crackers (saltines in sleeves, mixed types) and snack & nutrition bars—Pop Tarts. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic. Visit Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.”
See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
‘Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Meets the Eye’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 21 is, “Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Meets the Eye
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com.
A Legacy Worth Leaving sermon seriesCulpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th year in 2021, continues, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 21 is, “Religious Liberty.”
Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Culpeper virtual servicesCan you spare some time for God this morning? Check this out! Church Online starts at 9 a.m., according to St. Stephen’s.
9 a.m. Adult Sunday School: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297
10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer
10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449
Rev. Newman preaching Sunday at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Evan Newman will preach this Sunday, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.