Church news for Feb. 19, 2021

The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate the group meetings at 5 p.m. on Sundays. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/

Food Closet Need of the Week: soup, crackers, snack barsNeeds of the week for the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church are canned soups (vegetable, tomato, chunky); crackers (saltines in sleeves, mixed types) and snack & nutrition bars—Pop Tarts. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic. Visit Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.”

See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

‘Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Meets the Eye’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 21 is, “Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Meets the Eye