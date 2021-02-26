Church news for Feb. 26, 2021

Curbside fish fry at Antioch Madison

The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Sermon: ‘Loving When You Don’t Feel Like It’

Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 28 is, “Loving When You Don’t Feel Like It.”

Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com

Food Closet Need of the Week

The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of Beef Stew, Chicken/Tuna/Hamburger Helper boxed meals and single serve microwavable meals.