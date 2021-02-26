Church news for Feb. 26, 2021

Curbside fish fry at Antioch Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Sermon: ‘Loving When You Don’t Feel Like It’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 28 is, “Loving When You Don’t Feel Like It.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of Beef Stew, Chicken/Tuna/Hamburger Helper boxed meals and single serve microwavable meals.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community in a pandemic. For ways to help, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or contact them at 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Wednesday night conference call Bible study on Book of Luke
Beulah Baptist Church continues to not gather at its physical location, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd., due to the pandemic.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for a Wednesday Night Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
On-line Sunday Worship service starts at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message. Use the assigned conference call number to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
In-person grief support group at Culpeper Baptist
Culpeper Baptist is holding an in-person grief support group, weather permitting, at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.
During the past four years, many grieving individuals have benefitted from meeting together weekly in a safe atmosphere to express their emotions, share memories and make positive steps toward a new normal after the devastating death of a spouse, family member or friend.
The GriefShare program is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Group meetings include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate the group meetings at 5 p.m. on Sundays. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Culpeper Baptist Sunday Vespers this weekend
Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting Sunday services at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sunday Vespers is held in the sanctuary at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays.
To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Virtual services: Sunday morning prayer, coffee hour
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297, 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449