Church news for Feb. 5, 2021

‘Persistence’ topic of Culpeper Baptist sermon seriesCulpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th year in 2021, continues, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series in February. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 7 is, “Persistence,” from the New Testament book of Matthew chapter 15.

Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary are at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, starting Feb. 6).

To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.

Manna Ministry Wednesday pick-up mealsSunday virtual services at Culpeper Presbyterian Church are at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org, Facebook and YouTube.

Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper,