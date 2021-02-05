Church news for Feb. 5, 2021

Ash Wednesday drive-thru at St. Luke’sSt. Luke Lutheran will host a drive-thru imposition of ashes for Ash Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the parking lot of the church, 1100 N. Main St. in Culpeper.
Social distancing and masks required.
In-person grief support group resumes Culpeper Baptist recently announced the launch of an in-person grief support group beginning at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 7 in the worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper.
During the past four years, many grieving individuals have benefitted from meeting together weekly in a safe atmosphere to express their emotions, share memories and make positive steps toward a new normal after the devastating death of a spouse, family member or friend, according to a church release.
The GriefShare program is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Key components of the group meeting include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
Group members have described their experience as “a safety net when my world was literally falling apart” and “I thought it might be depressing, but honestly it felt good to know I am not alone” and “I felt so safe and loved,” according to the church.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate the group meetings. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing.
Follow the signs for this weekend’s meeting with upcoming meetings to be held at the same time on Sundays.
For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org]. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Women’s Bible Study—Chasing VinesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes are held at 7 p.m. on Mondays or at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns — the delights and the trials — matter to God.
“He uses all of it to help us flourish and be fruitful,” according to series publicity.
The series takes a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or 540/272-0809.
Sunday services at historic Waddell Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian, circa 1874, hosts Sunday services at 11 a.m. The congregation is observing all precautions including masks and distancing.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church appreciates donations of canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, Spam/Treet), canned meals (beef stew, chili, Chef Boyardee, SpagettiOs), fruit drinks, microwave meals and hand soap.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. Please drop off donations 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. For information, see https://www.ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet.
Virtual services: Sunday morning prayer, coffee hourSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297, 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449
Rev. Newman to preach at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
‘Persistence’ topic of Culpeper Baptist sermon seriesCulpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th year in 2021, continues, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series in February. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 7 is, “Persistence,” from the New Testament book of Matthew chapter 15.
Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary are at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, starting Feb. 6).
To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Manna Ministry Wednesday pick-up mealsSunday virtual services at Culpeper Presbyterian Church are at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper,
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ’s Name to all who enter, according to the church web site. The Ministry serves a meal to anyone in need. For information, contact 540/825-8616.
‘Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Emotions’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Feb. 7 is, “Love, Relationships, and the Church—More Than Emotions.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Children in Kindergarten to 5th grade will join the worship service on this 5th Sunday. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com