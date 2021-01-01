Church news for Jan. 1, 2021

King birthday service on Culpeper Media Network
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Organizers are very excited to announce a partnership with Culpeper Media for the 2021 program that will feature local artists that most know well and love their work. More details to follow soon!
FCA launches Culpeper area chapter
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock (FRC FCA) officially launched Nov. 1, 2020 with support of the communities it serves, according to a recent news release.
More than 60 organizations and/or individuals contributed $109,000 to start the new local chapter of the nonprofit, part of the largest Christian sports ministry in the world.
“We have a big vision to change our part of the world by building and supporting a growing community of coaches that are on fire for the Lord and usher in spiritual transformation to their athletes, their families and our communities,” said Scot Small, Area Director of the FRC FCA in a statement.
Donations will support league and camp scholarships for student athletes, leadership development for coaches and maximize the impact coaches and student athletes have on the community and their schools in the name of Christ, the release stated.
FRC FCA is working to grow a general scholarship fund to send student athletes to FCA summer camps and FCA-led after school programs that grow character and faith. The summer camps are envisioned in the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper region of Virginia, the release stated. See frcfca.org for information or on Facebook at FCA4You.
Beulah Baptist Watch Night Service
Beulah Baptist Church hosted an online Watch Night Service Dec. 31 on Zoom.
At 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message with Holy Communion. Join via conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 or on Facebook at Beulah Baptist.
To participate by Zoom call, contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number. Beulah Baptist is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Food Closet Need of the Week—snacks
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: Pop Tarts, nutrition/granola bars and snacks. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist New Year Worship
Culpeper Baptist Church will host a variety of online and in-person services in the New Year.
From January to March, Sunday services will be held in person at 9 a.m. in the Worship Center, 10 a.m. livestream from the sanctuary at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/ and at 4 p.m. in-person and virtual from the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St.
The downtown church will also offer a variety of praise music in-person and virtually from the worship center at 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays starting in February.
“We continue to explore ways to engage people in worship during this time. We are excited to add Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays (starting Jan. 10) and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays (starting Feb. 6). We will continue to look for options to add worship services and evaluate our schedule. Please remember our guidelines if you are attending an in person service,” according to a church post.
To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Culpeper Presbyterian moves to all virtual worship
Effective Sunday, Dec. 20, Culpeper Presbyterian transitioned to all-virtual worship services after congregants tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent post from the Rev. Joseph W. Taber, IV, church pastor.
The church response team informed church members who had been exposed, he said, noting original exposure originated from outside the congregation.
“There is no cause for alarm at this time, although there is plenty of cause for prayer. We feel that there is no cause for alarm because we have been vigilant and faithful in our COVID safety protocols,” Taber said in the online post. “We are all in this together, one body with many members. Our COVID safety protocols are our immune response to this infection.
“They ensure that when one of our members tests positive, the infection is isolated and does not spread throughout the entire church body. Even though we long to relax these measures, we are still in a time, as Ecclesiastes 3:5 describes, to refrain from embracing,” the pastor wrote.
Another measure to prevent spread involved closure of the church office and suspension of all physical gatherings at the church until further notice.
Worship will continue to be live-streamed each Sunday, committee meetings, Sunday school, and other small groups will meet via Zoom. The church’s food outreach, Manna Ministry, operated on a limited basis through Christmas and practices are being re-evaluated for the New Year. See culpeperpresbyterian.org for meeting and service links.
Mountain View: Stop Tinkering—Start Believing
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center or outside at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 3 is, “Stop Tinkering—Start Believing”.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available at 10:30 a.m. only. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com