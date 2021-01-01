Church news for Jan. 1, 2021

Effective Sunday, Dec. 20, Culpeper Presbyterian transitioned to all-virtual worship services after congregants tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent post from the Rev. Joseph W. Taber, IV, church pastor.

The church response team informed church members who had been exposed, he said, noting original exposure originated from outside the congregation.

“There is no cause for alarm at this time, although there is plenty of cause for prayer. We feel that there is no cause for alarm because we have been vigilant and faithful in our COVID safety protocols,” Taber said in the online post. “We are all in this together, one body with many members. Our COVID safety protocols are our immune response to this infection.

“They ensure that when one of our members tests positive, the infection is isolated and does not spread throughout the entire church body. Even though we long to relax these measures, we are still in a time, as Ecclesiastes 3:5 describes, to refrain from embracing,” the pastor wrote.

Another measure to prevent spread involved closure of the church office and suspension of all physical gatherings at the church until further notice.