Church news for Jan. 15, 2021

Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”

Sermon series at New Salem Baptist: Walking as a Patriot

The community is invited to join for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday at New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

Pastor Mike Dodson has started a new sermon series, “Walking as a Patriot and Christian in our Culture.”

Feast of the Epiphany: The good news is for everyone

The church celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a post from the National Cathedral. Although it may not be celebrated with as much enthusiasm as Christmas or Easter, it is equally important.

Epiphany reminds that the good news of the Christ Child was not just good news for a particular group of people in a particular time. It is good news for all.

The Rev. Patrick Keyser leads this service of Morning Prayer and Reflection at the National Cathedral with services taped in advance and shared virtually.