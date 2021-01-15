Church news for Jan. 15, 2021

This Sunday: ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now’ mini musical“
The Fierce Urgency of Now” is the theme of the 2021 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock. Culpeper Media Network will broadcast the dramatic virtual presentation, premiering 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 17.
Community organizer Nan Butler Roberts, with supporters, presents a mini-musical Production of “Songs that Moved the Masses (Revisited).” Cast members are Marie Davis, James Daniels, Bobby G. Glasker, Nancy Peacock, C. Alexander Smith, Charlene Smith-Holland, and Nan Butler Roberts, president of The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. Featured artists for this year’s King celebration are Recording Artist Mo Safren and Rudie Ferguson on drums.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted for the Boddie Scholarship for needy students and for the artists. Click donate to give online at www.scrabbleschool.org. or in the mail to Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740—Write in memo: “For Scholarship” or “For The Artists,” or “Split donation.
Waddell Church of Rapidan: We are open, all welcome
Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian in Rapidan wants to let folks know the church is open, has been since June, meeting at 11 a.m. for Sunday services. The congregation is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
Sermon series at New Salem Baptist: Walking as a Patriot
The community is invited to join for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday at New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Pastor Mike Dodson has started a new sermon series, “Walking as a Patriot and Christian in our Culture.”
Feast of the Epiphany: The good news is for everyone
The church celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a post from the National Cathedral. Although it may not be celebrated with as much enthusiasm as Christmas or Easter, it is equally important.
Epiphany reminds that the good news of the Christ Child was not just good news for a particular group of people in a particular time. It is good news for all.
The Rev. Patrick Keyser leads this service of Morning Prayer and Reflection at the National Cathedral with services taped in advance and shared virtually.
FCA launches Culpeper area chapter
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock (FRC FCA)recently launched with support of the communities it serves, according to a news release.
Donations will support league and camp scholarships for student athletes, leadership development for coaches and maximize the impact coaches and student athletes have on the community and their schools in the name of Christ, the release stated. FRC FCA is working to grow a general scholarship fund to send student athletes to FCA summer camps and FCA-led after school programs that grow character and faith.
Summer camps are envisioned in the Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper region. See frcfca.org for information or on Facebook at FCA4You.
Food Closet Need of the Week: Canned meats, juice, microwave meals
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, Spam/Treet), canned meals (beef stew, chili, Chef Boyardee, SpagettiOs), fruit drinks, microwave meals and hand soap. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Sunday Vespers, online services
Culpeper Baptist Church is currently holding a variety of online and in-person services.
From January to March, Sunday services will be held in person at 9 a.m. in the Worship Center, 10 a.m. livestream from the sanctuary at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/ and at 4 p.m. in-person and virtual from the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St.
The downtown church will also offer a variety of praise music in-person and virtually from the worship center at 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays starting in February.
Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary are at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, starting Feb. 6). To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Manna Ministry Wednesday pick-up meals
Sunday virtual services at Culpeper Presbyterian Church are at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org/, on Facebook and YouTube.
Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper.
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ’s Name to all who enter, according to the church web site. The Ministry serves a meal to anyone in need. For information, contact 540/825-8616.
Mountain View: An Untypical Reaction
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 17 is, “An Untypical Reaction.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 9 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Guest preachers at Antioch Baptist in Culpeper
Antioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in January and February at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Here is the schedule: Jan. 17 – the Rev. Jesse Hawkins and Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 the Rev. Judy Johnson. The Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at the historic downtown church.