Church news for Jan. 22, 2021

‘A Legacy Worth Leaving’ sermon series
Historic Culpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th anniversary in 2021, presents, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series for January and February.
“We are a legacy church,” according to a church post. “This message series will remind us of our church’s legacy and how we can build on that legacy so that our community is blessed. Be sure to join us in person or on line.”
Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary are at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, starting Feb. 6). To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Women’s Bible Study —Chasing Vines
Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes begin 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 for the Monday evening option or at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 for the Tuesday morning option.
In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God.
“He uses all of it to help us flourish and be fruitful,” according to series publicity.”Looking through the lens of Christ’s transforming teaching in John 15, Beth gives us a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Along the way you’ll discover why fruitfulness is so important to God―and how He can use anything that happens to us for His glory and our flourishing. Nothing is for nothing.”
Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or 540/272-0809.
Sunday services at historic Waddell
Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian is hosting services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The congregation is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
Food Closet Need of the Week—canned meats, meals, juice
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, Spam/Treet), canned meals (beef stew, chili, Chef Boyardee, SpagettiOs), fruit drinks, microwave meals and hand soap. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. Please drop off donations 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet.
Virtual: Sunday morning prayer
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297 and at 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos.
At 10:30 a.m. is Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449.
Manna Ministry pick-up meals
Sunday virtual services at Culpeper Presbyterian Church are at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org/, on Facebook and YouTube.
Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper,
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ’s Name to all who enter, according to the church web site. The Ministry serves a meal to anyone in need. For information, contact 540/825-8616.
Mountain View: Higher Expectations
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 24 is, “Higher Expectations.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 9 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Rev. Judy Johnson at Antioch Baptist
Antioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in January and February at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Here is the schedule: Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 the Rev. Judy Johnson. The Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at the historic downtown church.