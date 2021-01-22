Church news for Jan. 22, 2021

In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God.

“He uses all of it to help us flourish and be fruitful,” according to series publicity.”Looking through the lens of Christ’s transforming teaching in John 15, Beth gives us a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Along the way you’ll discover why fruitfulness is so important to God―and how He can use anything that happens to us for His glory and our flourishing. Nothing is for nothing.”

Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or 540/272-0809.

Sunday services at historic Waddell

Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian is hosting services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The congregation is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.

Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”

Food Closet Need of the Week—canned meats, meals, juice