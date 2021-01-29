Church news for Jan. 29, 2021

Women’s Bible Study—Chasing VinesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 for the Monday evening option or at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 for the Tuesday morning option.
In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God.
“He uses all of it to help us flourish and be fruitful,” according to series publicity.” Looking through the lens of Christ’s transforming teaching in John 15, Beth gives us a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Along the way you’ll discover why fruitfulness is so important to God―and how He can use anything that happens to us for His glory and our flourishing. Nothing is for nothing.”
Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or call 540/272-0809.
Mountain View sermon: ‘Prayer and Worship’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 31 is, “Prayer and Worship.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 9 a.m. Children in Kindergarten—5th grade will join the service on this fifth Sunday.
Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Waddell Church of Rapidan hosting servicesHistoric Waddell Memorial Presbyterian is hosting services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The congregation is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
Food Closet Need of the Week—canned meats, juice, mealsThis week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, Spam/Treet), canned meals (beef stew, chili, Chef Boyardee, SpagettiOs), fruit drinks, microwave meals and hand soap. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. Please drop off donations 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet.
St. Stephens: Sunday Morning Prayer, coffee hourSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297, 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449
‘A Legacy Worth Leaving’ sermon seriesCulpeper Baptist Church, celebrating its 247th year in 2021, presents, “A Legacy Worth Leaving,” sermon series this month and next.
Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary are at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, starting Feb. 6). To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Manna Ministry Wednesday pick-up mealsSunday virtual services at Culpeper Presbyterian Church are at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper,
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ’s Name to all who enter, according to the church web site. The Ministry serves a meal to anyone in need. For information, contact 540/825-8616.
Guest preachers at Antioch Baptist CulpeperAntioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in January and February at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Judy Johnson will preach this Sunday, Jan. 31. The Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at the historic downtown church.