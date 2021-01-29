Church news for Jan. 29, 2021

Women’s Bible Study—Chasing VinesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting a 12-week Women’s Bible Study – Chasing Vines based on the series by author Beth Moore. Classes begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 for the Monday evening option or at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 for the Tuesday morning option.

In Chasing Vines, Moore searches the Scripture to show how all of life’s concerns―the delights and the trials―matter to God.

“He uses all of it to help us flourish and be fruitful,” according to series publicity.” Looking through the lens of Christ’s transforming teaching in John 15, Beth gives us a panoramic view of biblical teachings on the Vine, vineyards, vine-dressing, and fruitfulness. Along the way you’ll discover why fruitfulness is so important to God―and how He can use anything that happens to us for His glory and our flourishing. Nothing is for nothing.”

Contact Grace to sign up for the CBC study at Sisters-in-Christ@vabb.com or call 540/272-0809.

Mountain View sermon: ‘Prayer and Worship’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 31 is, “Prayer and Worship.”