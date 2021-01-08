Church news for Jan. 8, 2021

Pastor: Waddell Church still open every Sunday

Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian in Rapidan wants to let folks know the church is open, has been since June, meeting at 11 a.m. for Sunday services. The congregationn is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.

Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”

New Salem Baptist series: Christian in our Culture

The community is invited to join for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday at New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

Pastor Mike Dodson is starting a new sermon series this Sunday, Jan. 10, entitled, “Walking as a Patriot and Christian in our Culture”. This week’s sermon is, “The Unity that We Seek.” Come join us, the church invites.

FCA launches Culpeper area chapter

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock (FRC FCA) recently launched with support of the communities it serves, according to a news release.