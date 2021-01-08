Church news for Jan. 8, 2021

Pastor: Waddell Church still open every Sunday
Historic Waddell Memorial Presbyterian in Rapidan wants to let folks know the church is open, has been since June, meeting at 11 a.m. for Sunday services. The congregationn is observing all precautions: masks, distancing, etc.
Members pray together, sing together, listen to wonderful music and listen to God’s Word, according to a church release: “We invite any who feel isolated from Church and are shut down to come join us.”
New Salem Baptist series: Christian in our Culture
The community is invited to join for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday at New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Pastor Mike Dodson is starting a new sermon series this Sunday, Jan. 10, entitled, “Walking as a Patriot and Christian in our Culture”. This week’s sermon is, “The Unity that We Seek.” Come join us, the church invites.
FCA launches Culpeper area chapter
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock (FRC FCA) recently launched with support of the communities it serves, according to a news release.
More than 60 organizations and/or individuals contributed to start the new local chapter of the nonprofit, part of the largest Christian sports ministry in the world. Additional donations will support league and camp scholarships for student athletes, leadership development for coaches and maximize the impact coaches and student athletes have on the community and their schools in the name of Christ, the release stated.
FRC FCA is working to grow a general scholarship fund to send student athletes to FCA summer camps and FCA-led after school programs that grow character and faith.
The summer camps are envisioned in the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper region of Virginia, the release stated. See frcfca.org for information or on Facebook at FCA4You.
Food Closet Need of the Week—snacks
The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: Pop Tarts, nutrition/granola bars and snacks. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help because they can’t do it alone. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist New Year Worship
Culpeper Baptist Church will host a variety of online and in-person services in the New Year.
From January to March, Sunday services will be held in person at 9 a.m. in the Worship Center, 10 a.m. livestream from the sanctuary at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/ and at 4 p.m. in-person and virtual from the sanctuary of the church, 318 S. West St.
The downtown church will also offer a variety of praise music in-person and virtually from the worship center at 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays starting in February.
“We continue to explore ways to engage people in worship during this time. We are excited to add Sunday Vespers in the sanctuary at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays (starting Jan. 10) and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays (starting Feb. 6). We will continue to look for options to add worship services and evaluate our schedule. Please remember our guidelines if you are attending an in person service,” according to a church post.
To attend in person services, congregants wear face masks and follow culpeperbaptist.org/in-person-guidelines/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Culpeper Presbyterian online, Manna Ministry meals in person
Culpeper Presbyterian Church continues to host all-virtual worship services on Zoom and at culpeperpresbyterian.org/, on Facebook and YouTube.
The church office remains closed and physical gatherings at the church suspended until further notice as a pandemic precaution.
Worship services with the Rev. Jospeph Taber are live-streamed each Sunday; committee meetings, Sunday school, and other small groups will meet via Zoom.
Manna Ministry is serving drive-up packaged meals 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday from the side doors of the at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 301 South Main St. in Culpeper,
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ’s Name to all who enter, according to the church web site. The Ministry serves a meal to anyone in need. For information, contact 540/825-8616.
Mountain View: We All Long for Something or Someone
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus in the worship center at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 10 is, “We All Long for Something or Someone.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Guest preachers at Antioch Baptist Culpeper
Antioch Baptist will host a series of guest preachers in January and February at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Here is the schedule: Jan. 10 – the Rev. Judy Johnson; Jan. 17 – the Rev. Jesse Hawkins and Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 the Rev. Judy Johnson. The Rev. Evan Newman will preach on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at the historic downtown church.
President-elect Joe Biden statement: Orthodox Christians
Biden issued the statement Jan. 7, 2021: “Jill and I wish a blessed Christmas to Orthodox Christians in the United States and around the world. This sacred season looks different this year; many families will grieve an empty seat at the table or forgo favorite holiday traditions to keep each other safe. Yet, as we mark the birth of Jesus Christ, we know that faith, hope, and love continue to light the way, even on the darkest of days, and they will sustain us through the most difficult trials.
“As we honor the many contributions of Orthodox Christians in the United States and around the world, we reaffirm the right of all people to practice their religion as they choose and our commitment to stand with religious minorities who at times face discrimination and violence. With the hope of a new year before us, we join our Orthodox sisters and brothers in hopeful prayer for peace, justice, and healing the world over.”