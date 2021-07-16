Church news for July 16, 2021

Antioch celebrates 162nd anniversaryAntioch Baptist will be celebrating its 162nd Church Anniversary this weekend at the historic church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper.
Family & Friends Day will be noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 17 on the back lawn of the church. Lunch will be provided.
Then at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, the Rev. Wayne Robinson will be guest preacher and Bro. Robert Michie and Ensemble will be rendering music.
All Aboard: VBS at Precious BloodRocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be pulling into Precious Blood Catholic 5 to 8 p.m. nightly Sunday, July 25-Thursday, July 29 at the church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in downtown Culpeper.
Children ages 4-11 are invited to attend. This Christ-centered adventure will feature music, drama, Bible story-time, games, snacks, art and crafts and more.
Children can hop aboard for faith and fun to learn how Jesus’ Power Pulls us Through! Register at kbennett@pbcconline.com or 703/501-2206.
147th Homecoming in LignumLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday night, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekWant to support this ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church that is feeding and caring for local residents?
This week, the Food Closet is in need of sugar, instant coffee, noodle mixes, rice mixes and ramen noodles.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net on Facebook 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
New Wednesday Bible studySt. Stephen’s Episcopal is hosting a new Bible study at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
Interim Priest Bill Sachs is leading the weekly study focusing on lessons for the following next Sunday. A Healing and Holy Communion service follows at 12:15. All are welcome. Come as you are.
ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Homecoming & Revival ServicesAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will host homecoming & revival services starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 featuring guest singers, James Shelton & The New Sensations.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available and a freewill offering taken.
Homecoming services will continue at noon on July 25 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station. Lunch will follow service.
Revival resumes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 with guest preacher, Bishop Michael Jackson, of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville.
Revival will end at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville.
Amissville United Methodist ChurchSunday services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Worship via livestream or Zoom as well.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet in the Social Hall of the Church at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, there will be a Bible study with Frank Fishback in the Social Hall.
For information, contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon at MVCC: Live HumblyMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, July 18 is: “Live Humbly—We All Have a Responsibility.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services and for babies at 10:30 service only.
Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Sonic-Con this fall at Liberty UniversityAdvance tickets are now on sale for Warner Brothers wacky cartoon “Animaniacs” and Focus on the Family’s “Adventures in Odyssey” happening Oct. 22-24 at the 2nd Annual Sonic-Con on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg.
“Animaniacs in Concert” will be held Oct. 23 featuring performers Rob Paulsen (voice of Yakko and Pinky), Maurice LaMarche (Brain), and Emmy-winning composer Randy Rogel. Thhe Liberty Symphony Orchestra will join in for sing-alongs in the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall.
“Adventures in Odyssey” co-creator Phil Lollar and cast members Katie Leigh (Connie Kendall) and Will Ryan (Eugene Meltsner) will be returning from last year’s inaugural convention to once again lead masterclasses. The “Animaniacs” performers and cartoon creator Butch Hartman, best known for his Nickelodeon shows “The Fairly OddParents” and “Danny Phantom,” will also lead masterclasses.
Other industry professionals in voice acting, writing, and sound design will be appearing with a new works festival, listening lounges, panel discussions, live audio performances, and fun voice competitions, according to a release from LU.
“Sonic-Con 2021 is going to highlight some wonderful talent within the voice acting industry, giving fans and aspiring professionals from across the country an opportunity to learn and be entertained,” said Sonic-Con executive director and theatre arts professor Chris Nelson in a statement.
“This is truly a one-of-a-kind audio theatre convention Liberty’s School of Communication and the Arts is honored to host.”
Graves Chapel in-person prayerAfter many months of not meeting in person due to the pandemic, Graves Chapel in Madison County held its first in-person Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 on site, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd., Graves Mill.
The next in-house prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. July 25 in the chapel.
To keep all as safe as possible, and since Graves Chapel is a small building, everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the chapel and sit at a safe distance from those not in their family group.
Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments and lawn chairs for mask-less fellowship outside after the service
M.O.V.E. Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is seeking community support for this year’s Cereal Giveaway.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year.
Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.
The church will meet at 9 a.m. this Sunday, July 18 at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor..
Unity Baptist Sunday servicesUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect presides over services.
Holy Communion services trioSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
Shiloh Baptist on SundayShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.
The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
Sonrise Sundays at Culpeper PresbyterianCulpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join them for Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month.
The youth program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities, according to a church release. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.
The church family respectfully requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when attending activities in the church buildings on South Main Street. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or 540/825-8616.
In-person, virtual worship at BeulahBeulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County. 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com