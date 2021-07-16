Church news for July 16, 2021

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind audio theatre convention Liberty’s School of Communication and the Arts is honored to host.”

Graves Chapel in-person prayerAfter many months of not meeting in person due to the pandemic, Graves Chapel in Madison County held its first in-person Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 on site, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd., Graves Mill.

The next in-house prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. July 25 in the chapel.

To keep all as safe as possible, and since Graves Chapel is a small building, everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the chapel and sit at a safe distance from those not in their family group.

Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments and lawn chairs for mask-less fellowship outside after the service

M.O.V.E. Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is seeking community support for this year’s Cereal Giveaway.

The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year.

Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.