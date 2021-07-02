Church news for July 2, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week
This week, the local ministry is in need of: juice boxes, canned corn, lunch meat, sliced cheese and Ramen soups.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net
Catholic bishop’s statement on July 4
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued a statement about Independence Day 2021, as follows:
“The 4th of July is a welcome patriotic tradition that is free of politics and full of pride and celebrations. Despite situations in our country that still divide us, the holiday we celebrate this weekend remains a symbol of a nation that 245 years ago decided that it could stand on its own, and that its strength was in a united people who yearned for freedom and understood that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he said.
“May we recall the final line of the Declaration of Independence, which concludes that ‘with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.’ Happy Independence Day!”
Holy Communion services trio
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m.
All are welcome. Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.
Plein Air art event
The Salon Committee of Grace Episcopal in Keswick will host a Plein Air art event on the grounds of the church 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 3.
The event is open to all artists including painters, photographers, sculptors and any other creative people that want to enjoy the beautiful grounds that surround the historical Grace Church, located along State Route 231 about nine miles south of the town of Gordonsville. The public is invited to walk the grounds and interact with the artists.
Bottled water will be supplied, and restrooms will be available. gracekeswick.org
162nd church anniversary
Antioch Baptist of Culpeper will be celebrating its 162nd Church Anniversary this summer.
Saturday, July 17 will be Family and Friends Day. This event will be on the back lawn of the church on South West Street. Lunch will be provided.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 the Rev. Wayne Robinson will be guest preacher and Bro. Robert Michie and Ensemble will render the music at the morning service.
The Martins to perform in Orange
The multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at Zion Baptist Church, 15316 Old Gordonsville Rd. in Orange.
Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, AR, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to a release.
The Martins rose to national and international success in the 1990s, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences. Over the years, the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010, and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus. In 2014, The Martins joined renowned arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project, released in May of that year and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.
Still Standing, released in July 2018, received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. It reflects the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness. 540-672-3382 or martinsonline.com.
Unity Baptist Sunday services downtown
Unity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday online and in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist meets Sunday at 11 a.m.
Shiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
Culpeper Cereal Giveaway
The M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is seeking support for this year’s Cereal Giveaway.
The goal is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Please put Cereal Giveaway in “for” line.
Free Gospel Church services in Culpeper
All are invited to worship at Free Gospel Church of Christ, 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Harold Smith is pastor.
“We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” he stated. 540/825-6917.
In-person and virtual worship
Beulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting together
Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown.
Sermon: Worship Through Silence
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, July 4 is: “Worship Through Silence.” Children’s programs for babies-5th grade are held at 10:30 a.m. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Sunday meetings at Alum Spring Baptist
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820, alumspring@comcast.net and alumspringbaptist.org