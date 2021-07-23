Church news for July 23, 2021

AA meets at Amissville UMCAmissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 25 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26 in the Social Hall of the Church. Then at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, there will be Bible Study with Frank Fishback, also in the social hall.
Questions concerning these activities may be directed to Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Movie Night at Hopewell UMCHopewell United Methodist is hosting a screening of “Gnomeo & Juliet” at 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 24 at the church, 2358 Lignum Rd. in Lignum.
Movie night will feature the G rated animated film based on the Shakespeare play along with popcorn, snacks and drinks. It is free for everyone: “We would love to see you,” according to a church announcement.
All Aboard: VBS at Precious BloodRocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be pulling into Precious Blood Catholic 5 to 8 p.m. nightly starting this Sunday, July 25-Thursday, July 29 at the church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in downtown Culpeper.
Children ages 4-11 are invited to attend. This Christ-centered adventure will feature music, drama, Bible story-time, games, snacks, art and crafts and more.
Children can hop aboard for faith and fun to learn how Jesus’ Power Pulls us Through! Register at kbennett@pbcconline.com or 703/501-2206.
Parent’s Day Out VBSMountain Ridge Church in Warrenton is hosting A Parent’s Day Out VBS program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 on site at 350 E. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.
Dive into a “FINtastic” Day at Mountain Ridge Church VBS. Kids of all ages will enjoy a fun filled day packed with crafts, games, music, and more with lunch and snacks provided. Parents can let their kids have fun while they do back-to-school shopping on tax-free weekend. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Register at vbspro.events/p/events/870478
Sermon at MVCC: Wait While You WalkMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, July 25 is, “Live Humbly-Wait While You Walk.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30 service.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Fun & Fellowship Night at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist is hosting Fun and Fellowship night at 5 p.m. on July 31 at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The free social gathering will feature a pie contest, silent auction and entertainment by the Braeded Chord.
Dinner will be served for a donation and all of proceeds will benefit The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy an evening of wonderful music, fellowship and praise.
Children’s church & food distributionAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.
Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Lunch items needed at Food ClosetLunch items, juice boxes, 8oz sliced cheese, 8 oz sliced turkey meat and 8 oz sliced ham is needed this week at the Culpeper Food Closet. The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Homecoming & Revival services at Antioch MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will launch homecoming & revival services at 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 24 featuring guest singers, James Shelton & The New Sensations.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available and a freewill offering taken.
Homecoming services will continue at noon on July 25 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station. Lunch will follow service.
Revival resumes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 with guest preacher, Bishop Michael Jackson, of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville.
Revival will end at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville.
147th Homecoming at Lael in LignumLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Women’s GroupThe Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. See the church web site to join or 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The historic church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
Wednesday Bible studySt. Stephen’s Episcopal is hosting a new Bible study at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the church.
Interim Priest Bill Sachs is leading the weekly study focusing on lessons for the following next Sunday. A Healing and Holy Communion service follows at 12:15. All are welcome. Come as you are.
ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Graves Chapel in-person prayerGraves Chapel in Madison will hold its next in-person Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. this Sunday, July 25 at the church, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill.
To keep all as safe as possible, and since Graves Chapel is a small building, everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the chapel and sit at a safe distance from those not in their family group.
Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments and lawn chairs for mask-less fellowship outside after the service.
Unity Baptist Sunday servicesUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect presides over services.
Shiloh Baptist holds Sunday servicesShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.
The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
M.O.V. E. Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThere’s still time to support the M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.
The church meets at 9 a.m. Sundays at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.
Sunday service in RapidanWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to attend.
In-person, virtual worship at BeulahBeulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County. 540/399-1248, obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com