Church news for July 23, 2021

The free social gathering will feature a pie contest, silent auction and entertainment by the Braeded Chord.

Dinner will be served for a donation and all of proceeds will benefit The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy an evening of wonderful music, fellowship and praise.

Children’s church & food distributionAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church.

The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.

The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.

Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.