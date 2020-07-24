Centering & Noonday Prayer Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 11 a.m. each Wednesday for Centering Prayer Group, followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook.
Contact the church office at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 to sign up to receive Zoom invitations for other activities and information.
Rocky Railway VBS on FacebookCulpeper United Methodist Church posted fun videos last week at its Facebook page from the Rocky Railway Virtual Vacation Bible School. The videos are still available for view.
It’s a faith-filled adventure during which kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.
In-person or radio worship servicesGourdvine Baptist is meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
All are welcome to join the congregation in person or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.
The word of God in time of pandemicThe Rev. Keith Sherard, pastor at Free Union Baptist Church, will be preaching the word of God for every Sunday morning worship service.
Although the church building at 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper is not open due to the pandemic, church members are still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the parking lot.
Please tune in at 9:45 a.m.—Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle. Listen in by teleconference at 712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381 and streaming live on Facebook and Instagram.
The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night using the same teleconference information.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is always in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. The needs for this week are: canned lima beans, greens, black-eyes peas, canned chili, canned meats (Treet, Spam,chicken, tuna).
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Submit prayer requestsDo you, a loved one, friend, neighbor or co-worker have a need for prayer? Send your request to: officeasst@culpeperlutherans.org or leave a prayer request by voicemail at 540/825-1376.
Each Wednesday the members of Reformation Lutheran Church’s Prayer Ministry will be praying for each need submitted.
Antioch Baptist in-person servicesAntioch Baptist is holding in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. Sunday morning services will continue via teleconference as well. Sunday School will remain by teleconference only every Sunday at 9:30 am.
The final guest preacher for the month, speaking this Sunday, July 26 is Minister Tammy Smith.
Culpeper Presbyterian servicesCulpeper Presbyterian is holding worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal onlineSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is hosting online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. on Sundays, Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper CommunityCulpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Culpeper Baptist worshipCulpeper Baptist will hold a service at 9 a.m. this Sunday, July 26 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. A 10 a.m. livestream service will be held from the sanctuary. To attend this, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see the CPB Facebook page for guidelines for attending.
St. Luke LutheranThe Rev. Jessica Darty, pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church in Culpeper, hosts Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The church also does a Thursday live prayer service on Google Hangout.
Beulah Baptist ChurchBeulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, is not gathering at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Jeffersonton Baptist ChurchWednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Culpeper Church of ChristThe Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View CommunityMountain View Community Church is holding services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the worship center, student center or outside at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
The sermon topic for this Sunday, July 26, is “Ephesians -From Death to Life: The New Creation Prohibited.”
