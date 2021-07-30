Church news for July 30, 2021

The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.

The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.

Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.

Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.

540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org

147th Homecoming in Lignum at LaelLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.