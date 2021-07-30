Church news for July 30, 2021

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Women’s GroupThe Order of Daughters of the King is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as Savior, and following him as Lord of their lives. See the church web site to join or 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The historic church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
Homeschooling & privatized ed fairEducators and parents are invited to attend a homeschooling and privatized educational fair 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 31 at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Greens Corner Rd. in Culpeper.
“Come and learn about the wonderful, God honoring ways, to educate your children and get information and resources to what is available in the Culpeper area,” according to a release from King’s Light Christian Academy.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be guest speaker at 11 a.m.
Fun & Fellowship Night SaturdayAlum Spring Baptist is hosting Fun and Fellowship night at 5 p.m. this Saturday night, July 31 at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The free social gathering will feature a pie contest, silent auction and entertainment by the Braeded Chord.
Dinner will be served for a donation and all of proceeds will benefit The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy an evening of wonderful music, fellowship and praise.
August guest pastors at AntiochMinister Tammy Smith will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 1 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Damion T Batts will be guest preacher for the Sunday Aug. 8 service.
The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach at Antioch Sundays for the rest of the mon-Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.
Parent’s Day Out VBS in WarrentonMountain Ridge Church in Warrenton is hosting A Parent’s Day Out VBS program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 on site at 350 E. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.
Dive into a “FINtastic” Day at Mountain Ridge Church VBS. Kids of all ages will enjoy a fun filled day packed with crafts, games, music, and more with lunch and snacks provided. Parents can let their kids have fun while they do back-to-school shopping on tax-free weekend. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Supporting Village of Hope & LoveAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is to support The Village of Hope and Love, an orphanage in Africa in which Alum Spring has been sponsoring for years.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department.
Alum Spring Baptist worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
147th Homecoming in Lignum at LaelLael Baptist will celebrate its 147th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church, 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym. The church’s annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15.
Tuesday Bible Study at Amissville UMCAmissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 1 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 in the Social Hall of the Church. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, there will be Bible Study with Frank Fishback in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Holy Communion services trioSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome.
Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.
Unity Baptist Sunday servicesUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist meets SundayShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
M.O.V.E. Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThere’s still time to support the M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper’s Cereal Giveaway.
The ministry will give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to 150 local families Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Cereal Giveaway in “memo” line.
The church will meet at 9 a.m. this Sunday at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor.
In-person, virtual worship at BeulahBeulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Children’s programs at Mountain ViewMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30 service.