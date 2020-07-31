Homecoming cancelled
Homecoming services scheduled for Aug. 2 at Lael Baptist Church have been cancelled in response to COVID-19. The church is located at 23296 Germanna Highway in Lignum.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during physical distancing.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is always in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. The needs for this week are: Ramen noodles and soups, chunky soups, rice & pasta sides dishes.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net on Facebook or 540/825-1177.
Church outreach next month for UVA returning students
Classes begin August 25 at the University of Virginia, but instead of the traditional move-in weekend, authorities have announced a “rolling return” with groups of students coming in on assigned dates, according to a release from Christian Information Service. This will relieve congestion and provide additional Covid19 precautions.
The following church offerings will be available for students: UVA Chapter, Student Bible Study Fellowship begins Wednesdays for the new school year, 6 p.m. at the Well House Café starting August 5, 118 10-1/2 Street NW 434/227-0811.
Friday Breakfast Club, Christian Media Fellowship, 8:30 a.m., C’Ville Coffee, 1301 Harris Street, 434/227-0811.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle has moved to Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Overseas Students Mission, 257 Bob Finley Way, 434/227-0812.
Free ice cream in Orange’s Taylor Park this weekend
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will once again host its free ice cream event starting today, July 31 and through Sunday, Aug. 2 at Taylor Park on Main Street in the town Orange.
The event will also feature live music, games, guest speakers and more and will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with speakers starting at 6 p.m. A children’s “good news club” for ages 4 to 12 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.
On Sunday, the program will begin at 9 a.m. with a community worship service, followed by ice cream. Masks are encouraged. For information, see ALCF-Orange.com or on Facebook at ALCF Orange.
Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, a time of weekly prayer, discussion and study.
The current reading is the Book of Matthew. Contact the church to receive a Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Culpeper Presbyterian Church services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Back-to-School Jamboree
New Fellowship Christian Center will hold its 28th annual Back-To-School Jamboree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Madison County Young Farmer’s Grounds.
Like most other events, due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, the jamboree will look different. Instead of the usual games, activities, speaker and lunch, free bags of school supplies will be distributed in a “grab and go” fashion to local students.
Supply bags will be delivered directly to vehicles. Students will also have a chance to win great prizes without having to get out of the car. Students should be present with adults picking up the school supply bags.
For information, contact Minister Gail Temple at 540/672-1278 or 540/395-2466.
Virtual Centering & Noonday Prayer
Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 11 a.m. each Wednesday for Centering Prayer Group, followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to receive Zoom invitations for other activities and information.
In-person or radio worship services
Gourdvine Baptist is meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
All are welcome to join the congregation in person or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.
The word of God in time of pandemic
The Rev. Keith Sherard, pastor at Free Union Baptist Church, will be preaching the word of God at every Sunday morning worship service.
Although the church building at 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper is not open due to the pandemic, church members are still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the parking lot.
Please tune in at 9:45 a.m.—Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Please wear a mask and stay comfortably in your vehicle. Listen in by teleconference at 712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381 and streaming live on Facebook and Instagram.
The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night using the same teleconference information.
Adult Sunday School online
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is now hosting online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. on Sundays, Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper Community
Culpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
In-person worship
Reformation Lutheran hosts in-person services at 6 p.m. Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also still hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live. Reservations are required at socialmedia@culpeperlutherans.org. For information, contact 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community
Mountain View Community Church is holding live services services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the worship center, student center or outside at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
The sermon topic for this Sunday, Aug. 2, is “Ephesians: The New Church Engaged.”
