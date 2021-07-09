Church news for July 9, 2021

Amissville United MethodistSunday services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Worship via livestream or Zoom as well.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet in the Social Hall of the Church at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, there will be a Bible study with Frank Fishback in the Social Hall. For information, contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
132nd Annual Session next weekThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will host its 132nd Annual Session next week, July 14-16, beginning daily at 10 a.m. at its center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Social distancing and masks are required (if not vaccinated) for all services, according to an association release. The sessions will be a half day format, ending 12:30-1:30 p.m. each day.
Last year’s Annual Session was cancelled due to pandemic and related challenges. The Executive Board decided recently after taking surveys and receiving input from member churches in a six-county area to hold the session this year in a “hybrid” format—in person and via Facebook Live.
Wednesday’s keynote guest preacher will be the Rev. Augustus Henderson, Moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association in Gainesville. On Thursday, the Rev. Frank Lewis, former WBRBA Moderator, will deliver the Missions Message.
On Friday, a Memorial Service will be held as well as current Moderator, the Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes, delivering the Moderator’s Annual Message.
Registration for member churches, pastors and delegates will be held daily 8:30-9:30 a.m. Catered lunches will be available for sale. The Rev. Eugene Triplett is chairman of the Executive Board. Want to use the center? Contact the Rev. Maurice Evans at 540/661-9628 or email revme1@outlook.com.
Homecoming & Revival in MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will celebrate homecoming & revival services starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 featuring guest singers, James Shelton & The New Sensations.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available and a freewill offering taken.
Homecoming services will continue at noon on July 25 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Reese Washington of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station. Lunch will follow service.
Revival resumes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 with guest preacher, Bishop Michael Jackson, of Emmanuel Christian Center in Ruckersville.
Revival will end at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Harrison Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville.
New Wednesday Bible studySt. Stephen’s Episcopal is hosting a new Bible study at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
Interim Priest Bill Sachs is leading the weekly study focusing on lessons for the following next Sunday. A Healing and Holy Communion service follows at 12:15. All are welcome. Come as you are.
ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Food Closet Needs of the WeekWant to support this local ministry feeding local hungry? This week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of 6-8 ounce packages of lunch meat, 6-8 ounce packages of cheese, juice boxes, snack crackers and fruit cups.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook, 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Christian School open houseBanner Christian School will host an Open House and introduce its new principal at 7 p.m. tonight, July 9 on the school campus, located at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.
Banner will begin the 2021-2022 school year Aug. 16 with classes for grades Kindergarten through 10th grade. 540-717-9275 or admission.culpeper@bannerchristian.org.
Antioch 162nd church anniversaryAntioch Baptist of Culpeper will be celebrating its 162nd Church Anniversary this summer.
Saturday, July 17 will be Family and Friends Day. This event will be on the back lawn of the church on South West Street. Lunch will be provided.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 the Rev. Wayne Robinson will be guest preacher and Bro. Robert Michie and Ensemble will render the music at the morning service.
The Martins to perform Sunday in OrangeThe multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will perform at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 11 at Zion Baptist Church, 15316 Old Gordonsville Rd. in Orange.
Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, AR, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to a release.
Still Standing, released in July 2018, received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. It reflects the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness. 540-672-3382 or martinsonline.com.
Summer Concert SeriesReformation Lutheran Church announces “Parties In The Parking Lot” each month during the summer.
The next free concert will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 featuring bluegrass from the Virginia Gospel Band. People can either drive in or bring lawn chairs. Ice cream will be served.
Unity Baptist meets online, in personUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday online and in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist holds Sunday servicesShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
M.O.V.E. Church Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is accepting support for its Cereal Giveaway.
Two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk will be given to 150 local families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Put Cereal Giveaway in the memo line.
Sonrise Sundays at Culpeper PresbyterianCulpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join them for Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month.
The youth program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities, according to a church release.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when attending activities in the church buildings on South Main Street. culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
Children’s church at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. 540/825-3820, alumspring@comcast.net, or alumspringbaptist.org.