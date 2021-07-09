Church news for July 9, 2021

Saturday, July 17 will be Family and Friends Day. This event will be on the back lawn of the church on South West Street. Lunch will be provided.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 the Rev. Wayne Robinson will be guest preacher and Bro. Robert Michie and Ensemble will render the music at the morning service.

The Martins to perform Sunday in OrangeThe multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will perform at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 11 at Zion Baptist Church, 15316 Old Gordonsville Rd. in Orange.

Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, AR, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to a release.

Still Standing, released in July 2018, received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. It reflects the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness. 540-672-3382 or martinsonline.com.

Summer Concert SeriesReformation Lutheran Church announces “Parties In The Parking Lot” each month during the summer.