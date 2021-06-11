Church news for June 11, 2021

Clothes, housewares giveaway Saturday

A local church is giving it all away at this weekend's Clothes Basket Project.

Reformation Lutheran is hosting the giveaway 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 12 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper. Attendees can fill up to three bags provided by the church with clothing, kitchenware, housewares, books, CDs and more at no cost for anyone in need.

“If you need it, we may have it. Come & See it is FREE! “ according to church publicity.

New Christian school in Culpeper hosts open house

The Culpeper Campus of Banner Christian School hosted an open house Thursday night at the site of the new, small, K-12 private school at Open Door Baptist Church on Route 3.

The church plans to operate 10 classrooms with 10 faculty and three staff members for the first year, according to a town report to the planning commission, with a desired student population of 100 youth.

Banner Christian School formed in 2002 in Richmond, according to bannerchristian.org. It has two other campuses in Mechanicsville and North Chesterfield.