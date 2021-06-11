Church news for June 11, 2021

Clothes, housewares giveaway Saturday
A local church is giving it all away at this weekend's Clothes Basket Project.
Reformation Lutheran is hosting the giveaway 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 12 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper. Attendees can fill up to three bags provided by the church with clothing, kitchenware, housewares, books, CDs and more at no cost for anyone in need.
“If you need it, we may have it. Come & See it is FREE! “ according to church publicity.
New Christian school in Culpeper hosts open house
The Culpeper Campus of Banner Christian School hosted an open house Thursday night at the site of the new, small, K-12 private school at Open Door Baptist Church on Route 3.
The church plans to operate 10 classrooms with 10 faculty and three staff members for the first year, according to a town report to the planning commission, with a desired student population of 100 youth.
Banner Christian School formed in 2002 in Richmond, according to bannerchristian.org. It has two other campuses in Mechanicsville and North Chesterfield.
Sonrise Sundays at Culpeper Presbyterian
Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join them for Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month starting June 26 – Puzzle Rooms.
Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities, according to a church release. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required a week prior to each event.
The church family respectfully requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when attending activities in the church buildings on South Main Street. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
Harris is Antioch Baptist Culpeper guest minister
The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris will be guest minister for the 11 a.m. Sunday service this week, June 13 and next, June 20. at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper.
Local bus trip to ‘Queen Esther’ in Lancaster, Pa.
A bus trip to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Penn., is being organized for July 31.
The bus will leave Culpeper at 8:45 a.m. for the venue in Lancaster, Pa. The group will have dinner after the play at Hershey Farm Market and return to Culpeper later that evening. Tickets for the entire package are $160, with payment due June 28. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 to reserve a seat.
GOT 2 MOVE ministry Culpeper Cereal Giveaway
The M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is once again seeking support for its Cereal Giveaway.
The goal this year is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school yea. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Put Cereal Giveaway in “for” line.
Wednesday Healing & Holy Communion
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion.
The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal opens doors to all
St. Stephen’s Episcopal is meeting in-person.
All are welcome for Sunday Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at for a Healing and Holy Communion service. Zoom meetings are also still available through the church. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Drive-thru prayer
New Salem Baptist will host drive-thru prayer 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Everyone is invited to come join the event and be encouraged through prayer. Contact Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675 with questions.
Sunday service in Rapidan
Waddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to join us.
Free Gospel Church of Christ worships on Davis St.
Families and individuals are cordially invited to worship the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic, said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.
“We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” the bishop’s announcement stated. For prayer or information, contact Smith at 540/825-6917.
Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday. Contact the church office for the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah Baptist
Beulah Baptist will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Half-Day Session, Wayland Women’s Auxiliary
The Annual Session for the Women's Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist will be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Rev. Ludwell Brown's Madison church meets
Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown.
Sermon: How to Squander Your Potential—Power Struggle
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, June 13 is: "How to Squander Your Potential – Power Struggle.” Children's programs for babies-5th grade are held at 10:30 a.m. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook