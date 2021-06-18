Church news for June 18, 2021

Shiloh Baptist says thank youThe public is invited to attend a ‘Thank You Service’ inside newly rebuilt Shiloh Baptist Church at 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 19 on site at 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.
The Rev. Reese Washington and church members are hosting the service to show appreciation to the many other area churches, businesses and individuals that reached out to Shiloh after a fire burned down its building in 2019.
In May 2020, ground was broken for a new building where the old one had stood. Now completely rebuilt, the church opens at 11 a.m. this Sunday, June 20 for regular in-person worship services.
Harris is pastor-elect at Unity BaptistUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday online and in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect and will be presiding over services.
New Salem VBS in a Box for youthNew Salem Baptist Church is celebrating the summer season with “VBS in a Box” again this year.
All children from Pre-K through 5th grade are encouraged to participate. Registrations are being taken through Sunday, June 27 and VBS boxes will be delivered June 28 -August 2.
To register, simply call Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675. New Salem Baptist is located at 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper: “Join us and be a part of the fun!”
Bus trip to see ‘Queen Esther’ A bus trip to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Penn., is being organized for July 31.
The bus will leave Culpeper at 8:45 a.m. for the venue in Lancaster, Pa. The group will have dinner after the play at Hershey Farm Market and return to Culpeper later that evening. Tickets for the entire package are $160, with payment due June 28.
Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 to reserve a seat.
Donate to Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is once again seeking support for its Cereal Giveaway.
The goal this year is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school yea. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Please put Cereal Giveaway in “for” line.
Wednesday Healing & Holy CommunionSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion.
The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Sonrise Sundays for ages 4-11Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join them for Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month starting June 26 – Puzzle Rooms.
Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities, according to a church release. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required a week prior to each event.
The church family respectfully requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when attending activities in the church buildings on South Main Street. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or 540/825-8616.
Sermon on sowing seedsMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, June 20 is: “The Seeds You Sow Are the Crops You Grow.” Children’s programs for babies to 5th grade are held at 10:30 a.m. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Holy Communion on SundaysSt. Stephen’s Episcopal is meeting in-person at the church, 115 N. East St. in Culpeper.
All are welcome for Sunday Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at for a Healing and Holy Communion service. Zoom meetings are also still available through the church. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Sunday service in RapidanWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome.
Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to attend.
Free Gospel Church of Christ is downtownFamilies and individuals are cordially invited to worship the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic. For prayer or information, contact 540/825-6917.
In-person, virtual worship at BeulahBeulah Baptist meets for Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.