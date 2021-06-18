Church news for June 18, 2021

Shiloh Baptist says thank youThe public is invited to attend a ‘Thank You Service’ inside newly rebuilt Shiloh Baptist Church at 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 19 on site at 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.

The Rev. Reese Washington and church members are hosting the service to show appreciation to the many other area churches, businesses and individuals that reached out to Shiloh after a fire burned down its building in 2019.

In May 2020, ground was broken for a new building where the old one had stood. Now completely rebuilt, the church opens at 11 a.m. this Sunday, June 20 for regular in-person worship services.

Harris is pastor-elect at Unity BaptistUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday online and in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.

All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect and will be presiding over services.

New Salem VBS in a Box for youthNew Salem Baptist Church is celebrating the summer season with “VBS in a Box” again this year.