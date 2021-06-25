Church news for June 25, 2021

All are welcome. Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.

Graves Chapel reopening for servicesAfter many months of not meeting in person due to the pandemic, Graves Chapel in Madison County is reopening for in-person Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 27 on site, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd., Graves Mill.

To keep all as safe as possible, and since Graves Chapel is a small building, everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the chapel and sit at a safe distance from those not in their family group, according to correspondence from church member Doug Graves.

“We do this out of an abundance of caution in case there will be some among us who have not yet been vaccinated. Their safety is important to us,” he said in an email.

Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments and lawn chairs for maskless fellowship outside after the service.

“We hope to be cautious in reopening, and if COVID case numbers in Madison County rise again before the end of June, we will advise you about any changes to our plans,” Graves said.