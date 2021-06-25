Church news for June 25, 2021

Antioch 162nd church anniversary celebrationAntioch Baptist of Culpeper will be celebrating its 162nd Church Anniversary this summer.
Saturday, July 17 will be Family and Friends Day. This event will be on the back lawn of the church on South West Street. Lunch will be provided.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 the Rev. Wayne Robinson will be guest preacher and Bro. Robert Michie and Ensemble will render the music at the morning service.
Sonrise Sundays for ages 4-11Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join Sonrise Saturdays happening from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month starting this Saturday, June 26 – Puzzle Rooms.
Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities, according to a church release. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required a week prior to each event.
The church family respectfully requests unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when attending activities in the church buildings on South Main Street. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
Trio of Holy Communion servicesSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers three Holy Communion Services each week: at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (also on Facebook Live), and Wednesday Healing and Holy Communion at 12:15 p.m.
All are welcome. Come as you are. ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. The church is at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper with parking around back at 120 N. Commerce St.
Graves Chapel reopening for servicesAfter many months of not meeting in person due to the pandemic, Graves Chapel in Madison County is reopening for in-person Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 27 on site, 104 Bluff Mountain Rd., Graves Mill.
To keep all as safe as possible, and since Graves Chapel is a small building, everyone is asked to wear a mask inside the chapel and sit at a safe distance from those not in their family group, according to correspondence from church member Doug Graves.
“We do this out of an abundance of caution in case there will be some among us who have not yet been vaccinated. Their safety is important to us,” he said in an email.
Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments and lawn chairs for maskless fellowship outside after the service.
“We hope to be cautious in reopening, and if COVID case numbers in Madison County rise again before the end of June, we will advise you about any changes to our plans,” Graves said.
Children’s church at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Destination Dig VBSAlum Spring Baptist is holding Vacation Bible School, “Destination Dig,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 28-July 2 at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Children will explore real life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. VBS is for aged 3 years to 6th grade.
There will be Bible lessons, skits, video, music, snacks, crafts and games for all the children. Come and enjoy an evening of fun.
Register at the church 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays or on the first night of Bible School.
Unity Baptist Sunday servicesUnity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday online and in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect and will be presiding over services.
Shiloh Baptist on SundayShiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.
VBS in a Box this weekNew Salem Baptist Church is celebrating the summer season with “VBS in a Box.”
All children from Pre-K through 5th grade are encouraged to participate. Registrations are being taken through this Sunday, June 27 and VBS boxes will be delivered June 28-Aug. 2.
To register, call Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675. New Salem Baptist is at 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
‘Queen Esther’ bus tripA bus trip to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Penn., is being organized for July 31.
The bus will leave Culpeper at 8:45 a.m. for the venue in Lancaster, Pa. The group will have dinner after the play at Hershey Farm Market and return to Culpeper later that evening. Tickets for the package are $160, with payment due this Monday, June 28. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954.
Culpeper Cereal GiveawayThe M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is once again seeking support for its Cereal Giveaway.
The goal this year is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 families on Aug. 28 for the beginning of the school year. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or send contributions to P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Please put Cereal Giveaway in “for” line.
Drive-thru prayerNew Salem Baptist hosts drive-thru prayer 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Everyone is invited to come join the event and be encouraged through prayer. Contact Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675 with questions.
Sunday service in RapidanWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan conducts regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome.
In-person, virtual worshipBeulah Baptist holds Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Mount Calvary BaptistThe Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Rev. Ludwell Brown Sr.
Sermon: Not for You AloneMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, June 277 is: “Not for You Alone.” Children’s programs for babies-5th grade are held at 10:30 a.m. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.