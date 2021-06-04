Church news for June 4, 2021

Free items offered though clothes basket project A local church is getting ready to give it all away through the Clothes Basket Project.

Reformation Lutheran is hosting the giveaway 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper. Attendees can fill up to three bags provided by the church with clothing, kitchenware, housewares, books, CDs and more at no cost for anyone in need.

“If you need it, we may have it. Come & See it is FREE!,” according to church publicity.

Mount Lebanon hosts grand opening SundayWith excitement, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church of Boston, Virginia recently announced the grand opening of its new campus after 15 years of preparation.

The church invited the community for a celebration at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, June 6 at 6131 Sperryville Pike, just up from the Boston General Store, northwest of Culpeper.

Everyone is welcome for a time of worship and dedication, followed by hot dogs and tours of the new church campus.