Church news for June 4, 2021

Free items offered though clothes basket project A local church is getting ready to give it all away through the Clothes Basket Project.
Reformation Lutheran is hosting the giveaway 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper. Attendees can fill up to three bags provided by the church with clothing, kitchenware, housewares, books, CDs and more at no cost for anyone in need.
“If you need it, we may have it. Come & See it is FREE!,” according to church publicity.
Mount Lebanon hosts grand opening SundayWith excitement, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church of Boston, Virginia recently announced the grand opening of its new campus after 15 years of preparation.
The church invited the community for a celebration at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, June 6 at 6131 Sperryville Pike, just up from the Boston General Store, northwest of Culpeper.
Everyone is welcome for a time of worship and dedication, followed by hot dogs and tours of the new church campus.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal opens doors to allFollowing a shift to all virtual services in the spring of 2020, St. Stephen’s Episcopal is now meeting in-person at the church, 115 N. East St. in Culpeper.
All are welcome for Sunday Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at for a Healing and Holy Communion service. Zoom meetings are also still available through the church.
Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St. See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-8786 or ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Culpeper Food Closet to offer afternoon hoursThe Culpeper Food Closet will be offering once-a-week evening hours starting this week.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is now open 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. No vouchers or appointments are needed. Families may come twice a month.
Food donations support Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.
This week, the Food Closet is asking for contributions of chili mix packets, instant coffee, peanut butter, snacks-to-go, sugar and feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday – Friday. Or put donations in boxes at Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness.
For information, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net. or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Drive-thru prayer at New SalemNew Salem Baptist will host drive-thru prayer 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Everyone is invited to come join the event and be encouraged through prayer. Contact Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675 with questions.
Music & singing at Waddell PresbyterianWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome.
The Services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to join us.
In the heart of the city, Free Gospel open for worship
Free Gospel Church of Christ worships on Davis St.Families and individuals are cordially invited to worship the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
“We are located in the heart of the city with the heart of the people in our heart,” according to a church announcement.
Service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic, said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.
“We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” the bishop’s announcement stated. For prayer or information, contact Smith at 540/825-6917.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Men’s Group on ZoomMen are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday. Contact the church office for the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah Baptist ChurchBeulah Baptist will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sermon: How to Squander Your Potential—ExposedMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, June 6 is: “How to Squander Your Potential – Exposed.” Children’s programs for babies—5th grade are held at 10:30 a.m. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Half-Day Annual Session of Wayland Women’s AuxiliaryThe Annual Session for the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist will be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day.
“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County.
For information, contact 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays.
Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Children’s church at Alum Spring BaptistAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. during which time children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org