Church news for March 12, 2021

Curbside fish fry at Antioch MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Catholic Diocese to assist refugeesCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington’s Newcomer Services recently announced a new training initiative, Parishes Organized to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees, to expand capacity to welcome and support an influx of refugees over the coming years, according to a diocese news relase.

Newcomer Services helps State Department-approved refugees secure housing, employment and/or job training and health care, as well as assists children as they integrate into schools upon arrival.

During the last two years, Catholic Charities provided stabilizing support to 300–400 refugees annually, most of whom had Special Immigrant Visas for having assisted United States military efforts abroad. With the anticipated increase in the annual refugee admissions cap, Catholic Charities expects to expand from welcoming 300 refugees this year to closer to 600 in fiscal year 2022.