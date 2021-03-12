Church news for March 12, 2021

Catholic Schools to hold virtual job fair this SaturdayThe Catholic Diocese of Arlington Office of Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair at https://articulate.arlingtondiocese.org/ 9 a.m. to noon on this Saturday, March 13 to fill up to 150 teaching positions in preschools, elementary, middle and high schools.
There are a total of 41 brick-and-mortar parish and diocesan high schools in the Diocese that includes Culpeper County’s Precious Blood Catholic School and Ephinany School, as well as the newly created, fully virtual school, Saint Isidore of Seville. All physical schools reopened for in-person or hybrid, in-person and virtual, instruction at the beginning of the school year.
Job seekers should be prepared to talk with principals from Catholic schools and representatives from the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools. Applicants should plan on spending 5-8 minutes with each school of interest during the course of the fair. Individuals should have resumes on hand and be prepared to schedule follow-up interviews. Pre-Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3aPWEdm
For information, contact 703/841-2519 or visit http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/Catholic-Schools/Catholic-Schools-Office/.
Have you experienced Lectio Divina?Check it out with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday on Zoom.
All are welcome to embark on the spiritual journey of Lectio Divina and spend time together, pondering the Gospel of St. John.
This isn’t a Bible study – but a way of letting the Word of God speak and sharing is heard. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82540690203 Meeting ID: 825 4069 0203
Africana studies pastor is Beulah Baptist guest speakerBeulah Baptist Church will hold on-line Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 28. Guest speaker Dr. Amir Jamal Touré from Savannah, Georgia will preach on the topic of, “Black Churches: The Cornerstone Connecting the Past to the Future.”
He is a professor at Savannah State University in the Africana studies program. Touré was appointed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a Commissioner on the Gullah-Geechee Culture Corridor and Commission.
The guest soloist will be the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong from King & Queen County in Virginia. She is known as “The Queen of Virginia Gospel Music, singer, pianist and licensed ordained minister.
Conference call, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in, or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook and to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper and loc8nearme.com/virginia/rixeyville/beulah-baptist-church/6125968/
Curbside fish fry at Antioch MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Catholic Diocese to assist refugeesCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington’s Newcomer Services recently announced a new training initiative, Parishes Organized to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees, to expand capacity to welcome and support an influx of refugees over the coming years, according to a diocese news relase.
Newcomer Services helps State Department-approved refugees secure housing, employment and/or job training and health care, as well as assists children as they integrate into schools upon arrival.
During the last two years, Catholic Charities provided stabilizing support to 300–400 refugees annually, most of whom had Special Immigrant Visas for having assisted United States military efforts abroad. With the anticipated increase in the annual refugee admissions cap, Catholic Charities expects to expand from welcoming 300 refugees this year to closer to 600 in fiscal year 2022.
“Refugees flee violence, persecution and desperate poverty in their homelands in search of safety for themselves and their families, and they are admitted to this country only after years of intense vetting by our government,” said Stephen Carattini, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington in a statement. “We are committed to welcoming these vulnerable men, women and children with open arms and hearts, sharing the love of Christ through practical support that enables each family a fresh start and hopeful future.”
Recent trainings were held for the program. Last month, more than 20 representatives from Catholic parishes and other faith community groups learned how to prepare for and partner to best support immigrants and refugees arriving in their local communities including Our Lady Queen of Peace in Arlington, Our Lady of Lourdes in Arlington, St. Bernadette in Springfield, St. John Neumann in Reston, and Rock Spring Congregational Church of Christ in Arlington.
Worldwide, there are more than 25 million refugees, according to the United Nations. The new presidential administration is expected to increase the annual refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in the 12-month period starting October 1, 2021. The congressionally set cap on SIVs continues to remain at 10,000 annually.
Grief support group at Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist is holding an in-person grief support group at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.
GriefShare is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Group meetings include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Sunday services at Culpeper PresbyterianCulpeper Presbyterian hosts Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. in the church, 215 S. Main St.
There will be no fellowship after the service and Sunday School on Zoom due to COVID.
The church respectfully asks those in attendance wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. An online Lenten Devotional series is leading small group discussions with new programs released weekly at culpresby on YouTube.
Manna Ministry free lunch Wed. & Fri.The Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The hot lunches are for anyone in need.
Sermon: When Life Gives You Lemons...Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, March 14 is, “When Life Gives You Lemons...EMBRACE the Squeeze.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Minister McDowell to speak at Antioch Culpeper Minister Andrea McDowell of Mount Olive Church is guest preacher Sundays in March at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.